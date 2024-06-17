How Farhan Akhtar Transformed to Reprise the Role of Milkha Singh!

Recently, Bollywood star Kartik Aryan went through an insane transformation to reprise the role of India's first-ever Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar in the film 'Chandu Champion'.

The film was released on 14th June and the physique of Kartik has been praised by critics and fans alike.

Keeping Kartik's transformation in mind, The Bridge looks back at another legendary transformation done by Farhan Akhtar and how he portrayed legendary Milkha Singh on the silver screen

It’s been over a decade since the blockbuster film “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (Run, Milkha, Run) was released, marking a turning point for Farhan Akhtar’s career. This film also set a benchmark for biopic films in Bollywood, a genre that wasn’t as common until ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ became a super hit.

Farhan Akhtar underwent a remarkable physical transformation to reprise the role of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, famously known as “The Flying Sikh”.

Directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, the film required Farhan to follow a comprehensive fitness regime and achieve a level of authenticity to truly portray and embody the character of Milkha Singh.

The Bridge delves into the details of Farhan Akhtar’s fitness regime that prepared him for the role and brought Milkha Singh to life on the screen.



Creating the Iconic Figure

It is no easy feat to act in a biopic film and that too when it is about one of the greatest athletes India has ever seen.

Bringing the iconic figure to life on screen, and getting the body language, and mannerisms is a tough ask for any actor. Copying a person’s mannerisms is one thing, but convincing the audience that you are truly reprising the role is difficult.

This challenge becomes even greater when a rigorous fitness regimen is added to make the portrayal more convincing. Farhan Akhtar ticked all these boxes, which is why the movie is considered one of the best sports biopics in the country.

Comprehensive Fitness Regime

Farhan Akhtar's fitness routine included a well-rounded mix of cardio exercises, weightlifting sessions, and functional training at the gym.

Athletics coach Melwyn Crasto, who recently worked with SRK in Dunki, trained Farhan for running, while Dr. Anand focused on physiotherapy to prevent potential injuries during the workouts.

Meanwhile, Samir Jaura, a celebrity fitness trainer in Bollywood, trained Farhan with a rigorous workout routine and a strict diet regime aimed at achieving the agility and muscularity of a runner necessary for his character.

For 13 months straight, Farhan dedicated four to five hours each day, six days a week, to his workout regimen.

Improving the athletic skills

Farhan had to unlearn his way of running and match Milkha Singh’s running motion to justify the role.

The training involved sprints, jogging, and drills combined with flexibility exercises to refine his running skills. Crasto trained Farhan to match Milkha Singh’s posture, running position, and overall running style.

For instance, Milkha’s right hand bent inwards when he ran; Farhan achieved this through Crasto’s training.

The song 'Zinda' from the film plays during the second half, where Milkha Singh is shown training at a high altitude in Ladakh.

The crew members reminisced about the beautiful landscape and discovering a desert at the height of 15,000 feet, where the training montages for the song were shot.

Farhan had to run with a tire tied to his stomach and breathe the thin air while climbing mountains which was extremely difficult to even walk. He trained in Ladakh for a month.

Taking help of strength and conditioning workouts

Farhan Akhtar was placed under the care of Samir Jaura for his strength and conditioning workouts. Samir trained him six times a day during the shoot, breaking the training into multiple sessions. Farhan had to undergo a body transformation, starting at 75 kilos and then dropping about 15 kilos when his character joined the army in the film. Samir helped break the monotony of muscle building by focusing on various aspects and techniques to help Farhan achieve an amazing physique. With utmost dedication, Farhan initially worked on strength training exercises and then moved on to hypertrophic strength training, which thickened the muscles. Farhan followed the Tamata Principle, which involves training with heavy weights with an emphasis on time. In between, he did endurance training to increase his capacity and reduce body fat percentage for a chiseled look.

The transformation Diet

Farhan's diet consisted of a variety of foods, with protein as the main ingredient. Samir Jaura, who oversaw his fitness regimen, also managed his strict diet.

He followed a low-sodium diet and, although rich in protein, Farhan's diet included a balanced mixture of carbohydrates and fats.

For breakfast, Farhan would have a six-egg white omelette with mushrooms and orange juice. His favorite mid-morning snack was oatmeal paired with coconut water.

For dinner, he would enjoy sautéed vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, asparagus, and beans, alongside either fish or grilled chicken, followed by a protein shake to end the day. In the evening, Farhan would indulge in a snack of boiled chana salad.

Overall, it was an all-around effort from Farhan Akhtar and his team to emulate one of the best athletes India has ever seen on the silver screen.