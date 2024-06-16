The Puzzle Game: Celebrating 50 years of the Rubik's Cube

The Rubik's Cube, one of the most beloved and iconic puzzles of all time, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Since its invention on May 19, 1974, the Cube has fascinated millions worldwide with its colourful complexity and more than 43 quintillion possibilities.

In its five decades of existence, the Rubik's Cube has not only remained a popular pastime but also evolved into a symbol of ingenuity and intellectual challenge.

"I think probably the Cube reminds us we have hands. You are not just thinking, you are doing something. It’s a piece of art you are emotionally involved with. New generations have developed the same strong relationship with the Cube," said Erno Rubik, the professor of architecture who invented the Cube, in an interview with AFP.

Reflecting on his creation, Rubik added, "I always loved science fiction and the greatness and capability of the human mind to create good, beautiful things. I was curious, but I had no money from work, partly because of the circumstances and partly because I was not looking for it."

The origin story

Born on July 13, 1944, in Hungary, Rubik created the Cube to help his students understand three-dimensional geometry.

What started as a teaching aid soon transformed into a global phenomenon.

2024 marks 50 years since Rubik assembled the first prototype of his now-famous puzzle. The initial concept was a 3x3 cube with different colours on each face, requiring users to align each colour on a single face.

Reflecting on this milestone, Rubik said, "Fifty years means that you’ve arrived, that you’ve done something. The cube has lived so long, and, in my view, it still seems alive and full of energy for the next generations, so it’s an interesting thing. All I wanted to do was put something together and share it with people."

In 1975, Rubik patented the mechanism used in his 3D cube, initially naming it the Magic Cube. Despite its growing popularity in Hungary, the communist regime's tight control over exports hindered its international reach. Determined to overcome this obstacle, Rubik introduced the Cube at various international toy fairs.

By 1980, the Magic Cube had been renamed the Rubik’s Cube and was sold in stores worldwide. Its popularity soared, leading to the first Rubik’s Cube World Championship in Budapest in 1982.

Nineteen competitors participated, with American Minh Thai winning with a solve time of 22.95 seconds, a record at the time. Other notable participants included Jessica Fridrich and Lars Petrus, who later contributed significantly to the speedcubing community.

In subsequent years, the Rubik's Cube continued to captivate audiences.

In 1987, Rubik’s Magic was launched, selling over 14 million units worldwide. The Cube set a new world record in 2012 when 1,414 people gathered in London to solve it simultaneously. By 2017, Rubik's Cube had achieved record retail sales of $250 million.

Recognizing the competitive spirit of cubers, Red Bull launched the first-ever Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Championship in 2018.

What makes it interesting

The Rubik's Cube remains a fascinating puzzle, beloved by many for its complexity and challenge. Sanika Solge, a second-year student pursuing a B.Tech in electronics and telecommunications from NMIMS Mumbai, shared her thoughts in an exclusive conversation with The Bridge, "Life gives me puzzles to solve, which I avoid, hence I solve Rubik’s cube. At least I don’t have anything to lose, and it helps me relax as well."

Sangni Shah, another second-year student pursuing B.Sc. Biotechnology Hons. (research) from Shoolini University Himachal, mentioned, "Personally, I find Rubik’s Cube to be a very interesting and challenging puzzle that helps me develop my observational skills, which I can use in real life as well."

Alaina Dole, a first-year B.Tech Biotechnology (research) student from the same university, stated, "As the quote by Max Park, the Rubik’s Cube champion, goes, ‘Don’t think, just solve.’ I like to pick up the cube and just solve it when I am either bored or when I get free time."

"It’s a fun puzzle that helps me calm and relax and makes my brain tweak." she explains.

Benefits for brain and well-being

Solving the Rubik's Cube is more than just a fun and challenging activity; it also offers numerous benefits for the brain and overall well-being.

Firstly, solving the Rubik's Cube enhances spatial intelligence, the ability to understand and manipulate the relationships between objects in space.

This skill is crucial in fields like engineering, architecture, and video game design. By visualizing the Cube and figuring out the moves to solve it, individuals can improve their spatial thinking and handle tasks requiring this type of intelligence more effectively.

The Cube also helps improve memory.

Solving it requires remembering sequences of moves, which can boost overall memory capacity. This is particularly beneficial for students who need to retain large amounts of information for exams and tests.

Engaging with the Rubik's Cube can reduce stress and anxiety. The focus required to solve the Cube distracts from other stressors, providing a sense of relaxation.

Moreover, the accomplishment of solving the Cube boosts self-esteem and instils a sense of pride in one's abilities.

Solving the cube demands creative thinking and strategic planning, skills that are valuable in various aspects of life, including work, studies, and personal relationships.

Regular practice with the Cube helps individuals become better problem-solvers, equipping them to tackle life's challenges more effectively.

Pop culture influence

Over the past five decades, the Rubik's Cube has made many appearances in movies and TV shows, often symbolizing complex life challenges or showcasing characters as intuitive learners.

In Tron: Legacy (2010), protagonist Sam Flynn is shown playing with a Rubik's Cube, highlighting his tech proficiency. Hacker (2016) introduces its young protagonist solving a Cube at the breakfast table.

The Cube also appears in A Beautiful Mind (2001), where genius mathematician John Nash keeps one in his room. Documentaries like Bobby Fischer Against the World (2011) sees the iconic chess player solve the cube.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Spider-Man Noir, a character who comes from a black-and-white reality, is obsessed with a Rubik's Cube, using its colours as a metaphor for his existential journey.

Perhaps the most iconic use of the Cube in pop culture is in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). In a memorable scene, Will Smith's character impresses a stockbroker by solving the Cube during a taxi ride, showcasing his problem-solving skills and securing an internship.

Speedcubing records

The Rubik's Cube has a dedicated international governing body, the World Cube Association (WCA), that has been organizing competitions and recognizing world records since 2003.

As of January 16, 2024, the WCA recognizes 17 distinct speedcubing events, including various cubic puzzles and other forms like the Pyraminx, Megaminx, Skewb, Square-1, and Rubik's Clock.

The current world record for the fastest single solve in a competitive setting is 3.13 seconds, achieved by Max Park at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event.

Additionally, Yiheng Wang holds the record for the average time of five solves in the 3x3x3 category at 4.48 seconds, set at Mofunland Cruise Open 2023.

In India, there are 17,610 registered cubers, with 17-year-old Abhishek R. from Kerala holding the record for the fastest solve time of 9.71 seconds.

In 2011, IIT Bombay formed a Rubik’s Cube Club, breaking the world record for the most people solving the Cube simultaneously in 2012, with 937 participants solving it in under 30 minutes.

While the 100 fastest single-solve WCA times are all under 5 seconds, no Indian has yet achieved this feat in a WCA event. Despite this, the interest in speedcubing continues to grow, particularly among young enthusiasts.

As the Rubik's Cube celebrates its 50th anniversary, it remains a testament to human innovation and the power of a simple yet profound puzzle.

From its humble origins to its status as a global icon, the Cube has captivated and challenged millions. Its influence spans pop culture, intellectual development, and personal well-being, making it more than just a toy.

As Ernő Rubik himself observed, "Design is a complex thing. It’s science, it’s art, it’s technology. Sitting on the table, the Cube is gorgeous. It has so much potential."

Indeed, the Rubik's Cube continues to inspire and engage generations, proving that its potential is as limitless as the minds that solve it.