Battling heatstroke, on and off the field

Last week, 33 polling officers succumbed to heatstroke on a single day in the state of Uttar Pradesh in what was the final day of voting in the Indian general elections.

With temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, the extreme heat served as a stark reminder of how just unforgiving the Indian summer can be.

But it’s not just the voters, who stood in long lines, that were at risk. Athletes looking to qualify for Paris 2024 whilst competing in meets across the country are facing a similar battle, against heatstroke.

Last month, at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, athletes were met with hot and humid conditions. And things didn’t get any better in Chennai at the Indian Grand Prix 2 event, where the mercury inched closer to 40 degrees Celsius.

So how do athletes steer clear from heat strokes and what lessons can the rest of us take away?

Hydration a must

While elite athletes have superior conditioning, they are in no way immune to the heat.

At the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, five athletes suffered from heat stroke related illnesses or HSI.

Hydration, therefore, is pivotal to their performance.

Which is why, fans at a sporting event bear witness to an athlete constantly sipping from a bottle of water, which needless to say, is sprinkled with salts, minerals and other nutrients that are vital to keep them hydrated and prevent cramps.

For those of us that aren’t athletes in any way, hydration is still a vital lesson during the harsh Indian summer.

Experts recommended drinking 16 ounces of water an hour before the commencement of any physical activity. Also, one should not wait until thirsty to hydrate, as thirst is a mere sign of dehydration.

So, keeping a bottle of water handy and employing short sips across intervals will ensure that one doesn't feel parched.

That said, the body can hit a speed bump without us realizing it.

Recognize warning signs

Not everyone can articulate their discomfort and therefore, awareness becomes crucial.

“If we don’t take care of heat-related illness, there is a spectrum of manifestations — sunburn, cramps, muscle pain, dizziness, and tiredness. These are the early warning signs," said Dr. Neeraj Nischal, Assistant Professor at the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, to ANI.

"If you don’t acknowledge these symptoms, the blood pressure will start falling, and when it becomes non-recoverable, that is when we say that the patient has landed up in shock,” he added.

Which is why, preparation is vital as well.

Imagine heading out on a morning run. One feels energized, ready to conquer the day, but lurking beneath the warmth can be a silent threat – rising temperatures.

By gradually increasing one’s exercise intensity and duration over a 7-14 day period, one can train their body to cope with the prevailing climatic conditions.

Also, when exercising during summers, pulling along a work-out buddy can be handy. This way, the workout partner can pay attention to warning signs, should they manifest.

Additionally, when out in the open, should one spot an individual, seemingly dizzy and disoriented, note that they could be suffering from a heatstroke.

In such an event, it is best advised to move the individual in grief immediately to a spot that offers shade and administer rapid cooling, either by means of hydration or the application of a wet towel on the scalp.

Remember, every second counts!

Outsmart the heat

Summer does not have to be a season of limitation and it is time for us to rewrite the narrative. Needless to say, champions are not just remembered for their performance but their resilience in the face of adversity.

So, this summer, let’s outsmart the heat and emerge as the champion of our own well-being.