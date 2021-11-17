Assam boy Adityaraj Sarma wins 3 gold medals at World Powerlifting Competition

Assam boy 21-year-old Adityaraj Sarma has won three gold medals at the recently concluded World Powerlifting Competition by Amateur World Powerlifting Congress (AWPC) at Bishkek, Kyrgystan.



The competition, which was held between November 12 and November 14, saw Sarma win three gold medals in the under 90kg junior full powerlifting, open, and deadlift categories.



Coming from Guwahati, Sarma had to do 200 kg squats, 120kg benchpresses, and 240 kg deadlifts, totaling to 560 kg.



