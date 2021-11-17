Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam boy Adityaraj Sarma wins 3 gold medals at World Powerlifting Competition
Assam boy 21-year-old Adityaraj Sarma has won three gold medals at the recently concluded World Powerlifting Competition by Amateur World Powerlifting Congress (AWPC) at Bishkek, Kyrgystan.
The competition, which was held between November 12 and November 14, saw Sarma win three gold medals in the under 90kg junior full powerlifting, open, and deadlift categories.
Coming from Guwahati, Sarma had to do 200 kg squats, 120kg benchpresses, and 240 kg deadlifts, totaling to 560 kg.
Sarma won three gold medals in the following categories:
1. AWPC Drug Tested Under 90 kg Full Raw Powerlifting Junior (20-23 years) Event
2. AWPC Drug Tested Under 90 kg Full Raw Powerlifting Open Age
3. AWPC Drug Tested Junior (20-23 years) Raw Deadlift Only Event
Before winning gold at the AWPC event, Sarma had also won the national level gold medal in powerlifting held at Bangalore this year.
Sarma is pursuing a Master's degree in history from Delhi University. He also completed his Bachelor's degree in history with a first-class from Ramjas College.
