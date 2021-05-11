Philem Rohan Singh cycles across the country to feed the hungry amid the COVID crisis

The covid-19 pandemic has hit India like a storm. People have lost their jobs, they are unable to access medical facilities, and the country is facing shortages of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, and life-saving drugs.



During such grave circumstances the country is facing right now, a 24-year-old from Manipur – Philem Rohan Singh has shot into prominence with his unique 'Feed the Hungry' initiative. A cycling enthusiast right from his childhood, Singh has so far cycled more than 5000 kilometers in two months across the country, interacting and feeding hungry people during the pandemic. Singh started 'Feed the Hungry' campaign when the pandemic broke out last year in his home state of Manipur. An initiative which was started by feeding just 50-60 people in a small north-eastern state, today has fed more than 4000 people across the country.





Singh had a rough childhood. While his parents were divorced when he was just 5-years-old, he lost his father when he was in the 12th grade.



Having developed a passion for cycling in his childhood, the turning point in Singh's life came in the year 2017 when he fell sick while in the national capital Delhi due to the extreme air pollution. He started his first-ever excursion soon after in January 2018 from Delhi to Imphal to create awareness for pollution. During his 'Pollution Free India' bicycle ride, Singh realised that drug addiction amongst Indian youth is quite high. This led to his second bicycle excursion in March 2018 for both, pollution and drug addiction awareness.





It was after his second trip that Singh set up the 'Cycling for Humanity' initiative under whose banner he conducts all his excursions for some or the other cause.



He has also conducted various other campaigns like 'Save Sangai and Humanity' at Manipur in 2018, '#WaterforLife' during which he cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and others. Over the years, Philem Rohan Singh has conducted various kinds of humanitarian works and he is currently a well-recognised name in the country. But, if there is one thing which for sure has been a constant during all these is his love for cycling.





