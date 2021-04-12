How is the Covid-19 second wave affecting Indian sports?

India is currently experiencing the rise of a second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. Cases are increasing at nearly double the rate it was in quite a few states. The healthcare system is on the verge of crumbling and the country is experiencing a shortage of vaccines and the life-saving drug, Remdesivir.



Under such circumstances, travelling, venturing out of your homes and congregating at public places is certainly not a good idea. As various states in the country continue to experiment with different kinds of lockdowns and curfews, the lives of the citizens of the country have yet again taken a hit. While the athletes of the country continue to participate at various international tournaments taking all the necessary precautions, the situation of domestic sporting events is a tad different. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has pushed back all the domestic events which were to be held under its umbrella due to the ever-rising coronavirus pandemic, earlier this week. Everything from the senior ranking tournaments, to the junior and sub-junior tournaments in the country, has been postponed, leaving the players in a lurch.

The Karnataka government had even announced the closing of swimming pools (Source: The Hindu)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) too finds itself in the same position as the BAI as it decided to postpone the playoffs for the Indian Women's League (IWL) indefinitely. The IWL is one of the only tournaments for the woman footballers of the country to shine and this deferment due to the pandemic has left their fate hanging by a thread.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had suspended the ongoing U-16 zonal tournament in the state amidst a spike in the covid-19 cases in the state as a precautionary measure. The Karnataka government had even announced the closing of swimming pools in the state due to the same reason.

