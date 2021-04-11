Two Indian fencers test positive for COVID-19 at World Junior and Cadet Championships

Two Indian fencers participating in the World Junior and Cadet Championships in Cairo have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to them being quarantined there.

Fencing Association of India (FAI) President Rajiv Mehta said that the infected fencers were doing fine and being looked after by the team docto

The Junior and Cadet World #Fencing Championships, in the disciplines of sabre, epee and foil, got underway in Cairo on April 3. A squad of 28 Indians (13 from the men's team, 15 from the women's team) are in action. Most of them are #KheloIndiaAthletes pic.twitter.com/BBQ8rHnYCr — Khelo India (@kheloindia) April 4, 2021

"Yes, two fencers have tested positive and they are undergoing quarantine in Cairo," Mehta told PTI.



"Both the fencers are doing fine and they are being looked after by the doctor there," he added.

India had fielded 24 fencers in all the three disciplines -- sabre, foil and epee -- in the tournament which ends on Sunday.