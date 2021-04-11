Top
Two Indian fencers test positive for COVID-19 at World Junior and Cadet Championships

Both the fencers are doing fine and they are being looked after by the doctor there

World Junior and Cadet Championships
X

World Junior and Cadet Championships (Representational Image)

By

Press Trust of India

Updated: 2021-04-11T19:20:39+05:30

Two Indian fencers participating in the World Junior and Cadet Championships in Cairo have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to them being quarantined there.

Fencing Association of India (FAI) President Rajiv Mehta said that the infected fencers were doing fine and being looked after by the team docto

"Yes, two fencers have tested positive and they are undergoing quarantine in Cairo," Mehta told PTI.

"Both the fencers are doing fine and they are being looked after by the doctor there," he added.

India had fielded 24 fencers in all the three disciplines -- sabre, foil and epee -- in the tournament which ends on Sunday.

