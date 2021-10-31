Starstruck: Virender Sehwag made cricket jokes cool before us — Vikram Sathaye

I call him a really close friend - straight out of the pages of old school Bollywood reliability that his namesake - Veeru displayed in one magnum opus, Sholay. On the field, Virender 'Viru' Sehwag would blast shots and shock people, standing his ground firmly - a fine blend of erratic and dependable. Off the field, he wouldn't mince his words either and that was enough for me to come to certain epiphanies.



Since the time I started touring, I knew with Viru, what you see is what you get. He was always a funny guy with quirky one-liners even when he was playing cricket.

I would wait to see him on tours as I knew post every conversation my laughter dose for the week would be sorted - he sure knew how to tickle the right bones. 531 minutes.

375 balls.

39 fours.

6 sixes.

309 runs!#OnThisDay in 2004, @virendersehwag became the first Indian to score a Test triple century, against Pakistan in Multan! pic.twitter.com/AwhsQXziwG — ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2018 In Sri Lanka, when Ravi Shastri asked him about the bounce of the pitch and how he negotiated that, he said,

"Sir ball balle pe aa rahee thi, maine maar di, baki kuch nahi pata." (Sir, the ball was coming on the bat, I simply struck it, I don't know the rest.) The humour was subtle but kept at point-blank, classic old Viru. We laughed so much after the post-match interview. "My cricket is over, now I want to be an entertainer" – Virender Sehwag



Virender Sehwag (Source: ICC Cricket)





When he retired we sat down one day and he said, "Sathaye saab, now I am not a cricketer, woh history hain. I want to be in comedy and entertainment now, chalo kuch karte hain".

Just like his batting, his mind was very clear even on this front. He was ready to knock on new doors, no iota of doubts in his mind.