Starstruck: I had managed to tickle Sourav Ganguly's humour — Vikram Sathaye

I loved imitating Sourav Ganguly's batting style. Before twerking was made cool on social media, there was Dada, his eyes batting away fast and furiously as the ball danced towards him, his hip propped up in delicately immaculate fashion, giving top biz entertainers a run for their money.



I would say it in my act that it was influenced by Jennifer Lopez (JLO).

Parthiv Patel would be semi JLO and Ejaz Ahmed mother of JLO.

This photo was clicked at a special function at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) when Sourav took charge and invited me to perform in front of all the club members. The best part is I imitated him in front of all of them and he himself had a big laugh. I breathed a sigh of relief - yes, I had managed to tickle Dada's humour!

Since the time I've known him, he always came across as someone secure and always respected and all-associated with the game. Brimming with confidence, Ganguly and cricket made a fine match.

The gift of unbelievable grit

The one thing Ganguly gave Indian cricket was FEARLESSNESS. You could be in England, Australia or New Zealand, the team under Ganguly walked out as if they owned the place - unafraid, unfettered and unfazed against the biggest names.

Ganguly took over the reins of the team when it was at its lowest-best and from there to tow it towards the glorious exploits was no mean task. Behind the rapid blink-blink of his eyes and nervous nail-biting on the field, Ganguly kindled a fire inside of him - and the heat of that kept an entire team warm and even lit fires anew.

All of this - it came from the captain - Sourav Ganguly, who revolutionized the mindset of Indian cricket. Ganguly was cheeky, he was no Mr. Goody Two Shoes. He famously irked Steve Waugh by making him wait for the toss during the 2001 India vs Australia Test Series and former England skipper Nasser Hussain admitted to 'hating' Ganguly for his sense of punctuality.



