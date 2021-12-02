Starstruck: Imitating Geoffrey Boycott gave me Kapil Dev and Tiger Pataudi as friends | By Vikram Sathaye

I loved imitating Geoffrey Boycott.



This skill got me, two friends, in the form of the great Tiger Pataudi & Kapil Dev during my first cricket assignment at the Cricket World Cup in 2003.

On the second day of landing in Capetown (South Africa), I ended up having a glass of wine with the greats - Tiger Pataudi & Kapil Paaji.

Dream come true for a cricket lover, isn't it?

The only thing I would do on these lovely evenings was to imitate Geoffrey in front of Tiger's English & Aussie friends.

I was loving the attention too, mind you. After all, Geoffrey was giving me access to the world of cricket in a peculiar way.