'83' trailer: Visuals of long-awaited film sends social media into frenzy

"We may have gained our independence 35 years ago but we haven't yet won respect, captain," team manager PR Man Singh (played by Pankaj Tripathi) tells Kapil Dev (played by Ranveer Singh) in one of the most heart-tugging scenes in the theatrical trailer of 83, which was released on Tuesday - 30th November 2021.

'Goosebumps' was one of the top trends on social media in India after the trailer was released on Tuesday morning, which garnered over 255k views within an hour. Fans obsessed about the visuals of the long-awaited film, as the plotline and context of the film was laid out in detail for the first time.

The much-awaited Kabir Khan-directed sports biopic is scheduled to release in cinema halls on December 24.





The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!#83Trailer in Hindi Out Now: https://t.co/3p6pO6X78q



83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.#ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/2xfTyz4Qz4 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 30, 2021





83, which chronicles the journey of the Indian cricket team as they won their first World Cup in England, was initially scheduled for a release in April 2020 but was postponed due to Covid-19. There had been reports that it was set for an OTT release but the makers held off releasing the sports drama on a streaming platform. A long wait for the film comes to an end next month, as it gears up for a big pre-Christmas release!