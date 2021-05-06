PUBG to be relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India

Popular mobile game PUBG is returning to India with a new name BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. It could be confirmed by the company itself on its social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as well as YouTube.



Battlegrounds Mobile India . Developed by Krafton, the game will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. It will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, today announced the reveal of. Developed by Krafton, the game will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. It will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

The possibilities of the game's return have increased due to constant job listings by the company on LinkedIn. It is clear that Krafton wants to take all steps to relaunch PUBG Mobile India and it seems that the company is now willing even change the name of the game for this purpose.





It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns. While PUBG developers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India, speculations are rife that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a battle royale experience, will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. The game will be available to play only in India. Krafton will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India-specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later.



Krafton respects India's privacy rights, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.



