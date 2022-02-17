Esports: Krafton reveals BGMI roadmap for 2022

South Korean developer Krafton has revealed its roadmap for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) 2022 season.



The schedule feature four tournaments with total prize money of Rs 4 crore and other rewards.

BMOC – Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge

BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1

BMIS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Series

BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2

Prize money of 2 crores for Battlegrounds Mobile Series Season 1 and 2 have been announced. This also makes it the highest prize pool for an Esports event in India.

In 2021, BGMI had recorded over 600,00 app registrations and more than 200m views across YouTube and Facebook Gaming. Hence, the company decided to announce the above tournaments for this year.

Minu Lee, Head of BGMI, Krafton said, "Krafton remains committed to the development of the esports ecosystem in India, and in 2022, we will continue to provide a platform to players across the spectrum, be it pro-level or simply gaming enthusiasts via a range of tournaments and thoughtfully curated experiences."

The official dates for the tournaments are yet to be announced but, the registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), are expected to be started by the end of February and in-game qualifiers are to begin in March-end.