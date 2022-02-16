IOA President holds meeting with ESFI to discuss Esports roadmap for Asian Games 2022

In his bid to take stock of the preparations and planning of non-Olympic sports federations participating at the upcoming Asian Games, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra called upon and met the officials of 9 sports federations, including the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) at the Olympic Bhawan, here on Monday i.e. 14th February 2022.



Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) is recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia as the sole governing body for Esports in the Asian continent. It is also in charge of technical conduct for Esports at the 2022 Asian Games. ESFI, which is a recognized member of the Asian body in India and has been sending esports teams since 2007 to Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games and in the last Asian Games 2018 as well where India got Bronze Medal in the esports title HearthStone as Esports was a demonstration event. Esports is set to make its debut as a medal event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be held from September 10 to 25.

Esports has had a significant rise in popularity over the past few years.



Esports in Asia particularly experienced explosive growth💥 Here's how the region measures up 📈#esports #AsianEsportsFederation #AsianEsports #SEAEsports #ASEANEsports pic.twitter.com/r2SR6Ec155 — Asian Electronic Sports Federation (@AESF_Official) February 4, 2022

"We are very thankful to the President of IOA Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra ji for appraising ESFI & other non-Olympic sports federations on the various organizing aspects of the Asian Games, to be staged later this year. We also discussed & apprised Batra ji on the preparations, requirements and future planning for the country's Esports contingent and 'AESF's Road to Asian Games' program which will be launched soon to select the national esports contingent of our country.



The "AESF Road to Asian Games 2022" will prove to be a milestone journey and act as a catalyst in not only the growth of the esports ecosystem in India but also to consider esports as a form of sports in India. At ESFI end, we are fully committed to growing the esports ecosystem and creating enough opportunities for the Indian esports athletes to participate in the various such events of repute." said Mr Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) after the meeting. The meeting was co-chaired by Chef de Mission, Mr. Bhupender Singh Bajwa and detailed discussions were held regarding training camps and various expenditures that are required. During the meeting, IOA stressed the need for a fair and transparent selection process of players and athletes. The last date for the submission of the Indian Team entries by name is April 15, 2022. ESFI is also recognised by the International Esports Federation (IESF) as well as the Global Esports Federation (GEF), who are in charge of conducting the trial events for the Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship at this year's Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, 2022. On behalf of ESFI, Mr Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), Mr Yugal Sharma, Director, Esports Federation of India and Mr Prabhat Kumar, Treasurer, Esports Federation of India were present in the meeting. ESFI team also presented the "Road to Asian Games" Jersey to IOA President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra and Chef de Mission, Mr. Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

Mr Yugal Sharma, Director, (ESFI),Mr Lokesh Suji, VP, Asian Esports Federation (AESF), Chef de Mission,Mr Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Mr Prabhat Kumar, Treasurer, ESFI,IOA Prez Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra