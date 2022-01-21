ESports
Esports: PMGC LIVE - GodLike ends day 1 on 16th position - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of PMGC 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC)
An Indian team, Godlike Esports, will be seen competing in a global PUBG Mobile event for the first time since the game was banned and relaunched as BGMI in the country.
They take the sole invited slot of PMGC 2021 after finishing fourth in the first-ever BGIS and will kickstart their campaign today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from Day 1 of PMGC 2021. Not a good day if you are a GodLike on an India fan. Clutchgod and co did show a lot of aggression in all the six matches tonight, but they could not convert it to anything bigger.
They end the day ranked 16th and would have to play out of their skin tomorrow to give themselves any shot of clinching the title.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:33 PM GMT
End of Day 1 - OVERALL STANDINGS
GodLike finish the first day of PMGC 2021 with the wooden spoon!
- 21 Jan 2022 3:30 PM GMT
WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER, FURIOUS!
Furious Gaming has stolen this from Nova. They have stolen this from the nose of Paraboy and co. First chicken dinner for Furious Gaming in PMGC 2021.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:26 PM GMT
23' - Three teams left
The sixth circle is closing in and we have 3 teams left - Nova, D'Xavier and Furious. Nova are in the price position with all four players surviving.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:18 PM GMT
15' - BLUNDER FROM GODLIKE
GodLike continues their aggressive push but they make a big blunder. Zgod throws a grenade and it takes down both himself and Jonathan down. Neyoooo left the lone man standing.
HORROR!
- 21 Jan 2022 3:15 PM GMT
13' - Clutchgod taken down
Clutchgod gets a knock on STE, but he is shown the exit door in a trade. Not a good sign for GodLike.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:12 PM GMT
10' - GodLike on the charge!
Godlike continue their aggressive push and have wiped out 4 Rivals. 3 finishes for the Indian team and the only question is if they can maintain this momentum?
- 21 Jan 2022 3:01 PM GMT
MATCH 6 - ERANGEL
The final match of the first day and it will take place on the fan favourite Erangel. The flight path goes from Kameshki in Northeast to Primosk in Southwest.
The circle has been formed towards the western side this time - a standard Quarry, Gatka one.
- 21 Jan 2022 2:50 PM GMT
Overall Standings after Match 5
GodLike have slipped two spots down to number 14 after that flop show in Miramar. Can they bounceback in the final match of the day?