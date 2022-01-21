Log In
ESports

Esports: PMGC LIVE - GodLike ends day 1 on 16th position - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 1 of PMGC 2021.

Team Godlike Esports BGMI PUBG
Team Godlike Esports

By

The Bridge Desk

2022-01-21

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 1 of PUBG Mobile Global Championships (PMGC)

An Indian team, Godlike Esports, will be seen competing in a global PUBG Mobile event for the first time since the game was banned and relaunched as BGMI in the country.

They take the sole invited slot of PMGC 2021 after finishing fourth in the first-ever BGIS and will kickstart their campaign today.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India PUBG 
