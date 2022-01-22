Esports: PMGC - Godlike ends Day 2 at 14th - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

ESports
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 2 of PMGC Grand Finals
The return to global level PUBG Mobile tournaments did not start well for India as GodLike Esports ended the first day at the bottom of the table with just 22 points in six games.
They did show the aggression they are known for prioritising finish points instead of position, but it has not worked too well. We saw a change in drop locations as well from them in Miramar and Sanhok and the only question is if they can bounce back from this setback?
- 22 Jan 2022 3:37 PM GMT
That's all we have from Day 2 of PMGC. Nova maintained their consistency to make the first spot their own, while GodLike continued to struggle. Clutchgod and his boys did put up a better show tonight, but they still continue to lag at the 14th spot.
- 22 Jan 2022 3:31 PM GMT
Overall Standings after Day 2
A 45-point lead for Nova at the top of the table and they look all set to defend their PMGC title. Godlike, on the other hand, have improved their position to 14 and a realistic expectation from here would be a top 8 finish for them.
- 22 Jan 2022 3:27 PM GMT
WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER, NGX!
They looked a bit rusty tonight, but they end it with Chicken Dinner does Nigma Galaxy. A much-needed one for them and they reduce their deficit at the top of the table.
Nova once again finished second-best and Order once again the star with 9 finishes!
- 22 Jan 2022 3:20 PM GMT
20' - GodLike ELIMINATED!
GodLike have been eliminated early once again in the 13th position. They decided to take a fight with a rotating NAVI and paid the price. Jonathan the final man gets stuck in a Sniper Tower, but is brought down rather easily.
- 22 Jan 2022 3:15 PM GMT
15' - Zone goes towards Mylta
The Zone has shifted towards the open areas in the eastern sides of Mylta. GodLike are in the zone for now.
48 players and 13 teams surviving.
- 22 Jan 2022 3:12 PM GMT
12' - GODLIKE ON THE CHARGE!
GodLike have wiped out 4 Rivals and have 4 kills against their name. But, they have lost one player too. They do not seem in any mood to play passively.
They want those kills. They want their confidence back.
- 22 Jan 2022 3:03 PM GMT
4' - S2G ELIMINATED!
S2G have been wiped out by Team Secret and they are the first team to exit the lobby.
Paraboy is taken down as well and the players are going crazy!
- 22 Jan 2022 3:02 PM GMT
2' - Godlike gets a finish!
Once again an early finish for GodLike and this time the victims are 4Rivals.
- 22 Jan 2022 3:01 PM GMT
MATCH 12 - ERANGEL
The final match of the evening is underway on Erangel and the flight path goes east to west from Yasnaya to Georgopol.
The circle goes completely eastern and even the waterbody towards east of Lipovka is in the zone.
- 22 Jan 2022 2:41 PM GMT
Overall Standings after MATCH 11
GodLike slip down one more spot after the 11th Match.