Esports: PMGC - Godlike ends Day 2 at 14th - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 2 of PMGC Grand Finals



The return to global level PUBG Mobile tournaments did not start well for India as GodLike Esports ended the first day at the bottom of the table with just 22 points in six games.

They did show the aggression they are known for prioritising finish points instead of position, but it has not worked too well. We saw a change in drop locations as well from them in Miramar and Sanhok and the only question is if they can bounce back from this setback?

