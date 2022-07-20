Esports: BGMI Master Series clocked 12.3 million views on TV Broadcast

NODWIN Gaming's three-week-long premier television tournament — the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) Masters Series was broadcast on Star Sports 2 on primetime starting June 24, has concluded in a grand final event on July 17, 2022. Global Esports was crowned the champion of this series following an edge-of-the-seat match between the top teams like Team GodLike & Orangutan. The winner was awarded the BGMI Master Series trophy, INR 25 lakh as prize money, and took home the new Hyundai VENUE. The tournament had an overall prize pool of INR 1.5 Cr.

The winner was announced after the three-week-long tournament's exciting and long-drawn five-day grand finale. The tournament finals saw teams give a tough fight and pull all stops to dominate the leader board with an eye on the trophy. The season also saw lesser-known teams like team Insane Esports and Chemin Esports excel and make an impression.

"What a series this has been for NODWIN Gaming, for the community and our partners on the whole! We've been able to place esports right in the upper echelons along the likes of several big league traditional sports like cricket, football and tennis. This tournament is a game-changer for every aspiring gamer out there. My heartiest congratulations to Global Esports who've raised the bar of professional gaming with their skill set and focus. Each team played like true champions till the very end. I'd also like to thank all our partners Star Sports, Spotify, Swiggy, Loco, Glance Live, Wings, Gillette and Hyundai who instilled their faith in our vision and drove this event to mass success. Onwards and upwards from here," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

KING, an Indian singer, and songwriter performed his latest releases Baazi and Sinner on the sets of BGMI, courtesy of Glance and Warner Music India to get players grooving to his music and pumped up for their next battle. Television host, Jatin Sapru, presented the last two days of the competition.

What a day!!!📺🤩 The journey of esports becoming bigger was memorable & epic🔥 These 22 days have been a rollercoaster ride full of emotions✨ Serving you dinner every day at 8 PM, will always be etched deep in our hearts❤️#BGMS #esports #BGMI #epicsports pic.twitter.com/RTKvuxS3tD — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) July 18, 2022

"Gaming has become an entire culture in itself which is representative of participation in a cultural phenomenon that has reached a scale that you simply cannot ignore. It is no longer super-niche but very much a part of the mass culture. This is one sport where we have looked to partner with NODWIN to build something from the ground up. Here, we have not just acquired the rights. We invested in both resources and efforts. When we do this, we do it with the ambition of building something that will reach a certain scale. We are delighted that our hypothesis is being proven right that a popular game when converted into a marquee sporting prEoperty will attract millions of viewers," said Sanjog Gupta, Head of Sports, Star & Disney India.



The first-ever televised BGMI tournament was a collaboration between NODWIN Gaming and Star Sports. Glance Live and Loco enabled the digital distribution of the tournament. The series was broadcast in Hindi, Tamil and English.

The total prize pool for the tournament was INR 1.5 crore to be distributed among the winning team, the weekly winners and the top performers.

The BGMI Master Series has broken all viewership since it went live, clocking over 1.2 million impressions surpassing the impressions of Australian Open Day 1, French Open Day 1 and UEFA CL Semi-Finals! The series clocked 12.3 million views through the first eight days of broadcast on TV.

The tournament was digitally distributed by the leading live streaming and esports platform, Loco and lock screen app Glance Live. The finals on Loco garnered more than 3.6 million views with peak concurrent live viewers crossing 2.5 Lac while Glance crossed 1.7 million viewers. The tournament was also viewed by over 25 million consumers on their smartphone lock screen with Glance.