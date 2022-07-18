CWG Begin In
Esports: Global Esports wins BGMI Masters Series 2022

The first-ever televised LAN gaming event came to an end yesterday, which saw Team Global Esports claim the first prize.

Esports: Global Esports wins BGMI Masters Series 2022
Team Global Esports (Source: Twitter/NODWIN Gaming)

Rajdeep Saha

Updated: 2022-07-18T16:15:31+05:30

The BGMI Masters Series, which recorded massive numbers in terms of viewership, came to an end on 17th July after a fruitful and successful competition. The Global Esports team fought back hard from a helpless position to win the series.

Godlike's Jonathan, also famously known as Goblin, was awarded the MVP prize of the tournament. He received a prize money amount of Rs. 50,000.

The winning team, apart from being crowned as the first team ever to win a LAN gaming event that was live telecast in India, was awarded a whopping amount of Rs. 25,00,000.


