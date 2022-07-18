Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ESports
Esports: Global Esports wins BGMI Masters Series 2022
The first-ever televised LAN gaming event came to an end yesterday, which saw Team Global Esports claim the first prize.
The BGMI Masters Series, which recorded massive numbers in terms of viewership, came to an end on 17th July after a fruitful and successful competition. The Global Esports team fought back hard from a helpless position to win the series.
Godlike's Jonathan, also famously known as Goblin, was awarded the MVP prize of the tournament. He received a prize money amount of Rs. 50,000.
The winning team, apart from being crowned as the first team ever to win a LAN gaming event that was live telecast in India, was awarded a whopping amount of Rs. 25,00,000.
