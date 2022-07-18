Esports: Global Esports wins BGMI Masters Series 2022

The BGMI Masters Series, which recorded massive numbers in terms of viewership, came to an end on 17th July after a fruitful and successful competition. The Global Esports team fought back hard from a helpless position to win the series.

Godlike's Jonathan, also famously known as Goblin, was awarded the MVP prize of the tournament. He received a prize money amount of Rs. 50,000.

We are the first ever BGMI Team to Win a Televised Esports LAN beating viewership records with millions of fans watching 😍@GlobalEsportsIn has now won 3 out of the 4 Esports Lan events hosted in 2022 🙌❤️ #GEFighting 👉 #GEWinning https://t.co/llxPn0QzxU pic.twitter.com/sy7qJJhHds — Rushindra.eth (@RushindraSinha) July 17, 2022

The winning team, apart from being crowned as the first team ever to win a LAN gaming event that was live telecast in India, was awarded a whopping amount of Rs. 25,00,000.



