Super Moms at Tokyo Olympics — Meet the mothers who will be in action at the Games

The Olympic Games present an opportunity of a lifetime for the athletes to prove their mettle to the world by conquering the biggest global sporting spectacle. Athletes, with their sheer perseverance and single-minded purposefulness, overcome all odds for participating and excelling in the Games.

In the share of the numerous struggle-to-success stories lie the tales of the immovable forces of Super Moms, who have superseded challenges both on and off the field by displaying an indomitable spirit to conquer the world. Let us have a look at some of the Super Moms, who are all set to rock the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with their participation:

Isabell Werth (Germany)





Isabell Werth is the most decorated equestrian athlete at the Games, with a total of six gold and four silver medals. The German dressage rider, who shall be 52-year-old at the time of the event, will represent her nation in a record-breaking sixth Games and shall have the opportunity to surpass her own record of medals with a shot at the individual as well as the team event.

Allyson Felix (USA)









Allyson Felix is the joint-most successful female athlete at the Track and Field events in the Olympics, with a count of six gold and three silver medals. The 35-year old athlete gave birth to her daughter in a life-threatening delivery in November 2018 and took the field in the 2019 Doha World Championships, surpassing the record of Usain Bolt for the most number of gold in the event, by bagging two top podium finishes. Having qualified for the Tokyo, she is all set to feature in the Games for the fifth time and holds a chance to surpass Merlene Ottey's record with a 10th medal. Svetlana Romashina (Russia)





Romashina has been one of the most dominant athletes ever since she started competing. The 31-year old is a 5-time Olympic champion and 21-time World Champion in the sport of Artistic Swimming. She is all set to compete at the Olympics for the fourth time in Tokyo and looks to extend her golden run in the quadrennial event.

Mariel Zagunis (USA)









The 36-year old sabre fencer is the first athlete from the USA to win an Olympic gold in fencing, having won the individual event in Athens and Beijing. Besides these, she has also won two bronze medals in the team event in Beijing and Rio de Janeiro. Zagunis shall be competing for a record fifth time in the Olympic Games during her outing at Tokyo and would definitely attempt to further increase her tally of medals.

MC Mary Kom (India)





Mary Kom is the most successful boxer in the history of the Boxing World Championships, with a record eight medals in the event. Mary rose to the occasion in London when the female boxing event was introduced for the first time in the Games, winning bronze in the 51-kg flyweight category. The 38-year old seasoned pugilist, and mother of 3, would aim to take her performance a notch higher as she gets set to compete in her last Olympics.

Oksana Chusovitana (Uzbekistan)







The 46-year old athlete has had an eventful career spanning close to three decades, having represented the Soviet Union, Germany and Uzbekistan, along with the Unified Team. Chusovitana has 2 Olympic Medals and 11 World Championship medals to her credit. She is the only gymnast to have featured seven times in the Games and is all set to become the oldest gymnast in 112 years, as she competes for a record eighth time in Tokyo. Sania Mirza (India)









The greatest female tennis player to have emerged out of India, Sania Mirza, has a total of six grand slams against her name. She has so far competed in three consecutive Olympic games and will enter the fourth in Tokyo as a mother to a three-year-old. In the process, Sania will also equal the record of most Olympic appearance by an Indian woman, which is currently held by Shiny Abraham Wilson.