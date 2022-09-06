Scott Sports India partners with Ironman 70.3 Goa

Scott Sports India has joined hands with Ironman 70.3 Goa as the official bike partner.

The most awaited endurance event is back in India for the 2nd time post the pandemic. The Ironman 70.3 Goa returns as the race are set to take place at the iconic Miramar Beach, Goa.

One of India's first endurance race events since the pandemic, the event returns with participants having to complete a 1.9 Km swim, 90 Km cycling, and a 21 Km run, in some of Goa's most iconic locations. The Ironman 70.3 Goa is all set to be held on the 13th of November, 2022.

Scott Sports India has partnered with Ironman 70.3 Goa as their official bike partner. This year around 1,200 triathletes are participating to compete against each other.

This year almost 37% of participation is seen coming from Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka at 14%, Haryana at 9%, New Delhi at 6%, and so on. This year Ironman will also witness participants from the likes of Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Uttrakhand, Jammu n Kashmir, etc.

Scott Athletes, Amit Samarth, Vinolee Ramalingam, and Mahesh Lourembham who had secured the 3rd position in Ironman Goa 2019 will be seen participating this season. Triathletes across India will be challenging their endurance and engaging in the races this year.

Jaymin Shah, Country Manager of SCOTT Sports India said, "We are proud and happy to associate with the country's only International triathlon event – The Ironman 70.3 Goa as a bike partner. Ironman 70.3 in the country has given many cyclists, runners & swimmers community tremendous opportunities to compete for their first IM. We look forward to engaging with the triathlon community, adding value to their game, and promoting the sport in the country."



