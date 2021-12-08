Rohit Sharma named new India ODI captain

Rohit Sharma will be the new skipper for the Indian team in ODIs and T20Is, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," a press release said.

Rohit had already been announced as T20I skipper one month ago. He has now replaced Kohli as ODI skipper too. Sharma also replaced Ajinkya Rahane as Test vice-captain, in a slew of changes made to the team after a meeting of the Indian cricket team's selection committee on Wednesday.

BCCI also announced an 18-member squad for the Test series against South Africa later this month as part of the same release.



India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar have missed out on this squad due to injuries, the release mentioned.



The upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa will be starting from 26th December 2021. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.