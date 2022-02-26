Azharuddin, Kambli, Jadeja, Pathan to play for India Legends in Friendship T10 Cup

A host of Indian cricket legends like Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Vinod Kambli, Munaf Patel and Venkatesh Prasad are set to be in action at the 'Friendship Cup', a T10 tournament set to be held in Sharjah, UAE over three days from March 5-7.

Azharuddin will lead the India Legends team, while the three other teams in the tournament will be Pakistan Legends (led by Imran Nazir), World Legends XI (led by Ajantha Mendis) and a Bollywood Kings team (led by Suniel Shetty). Actors Sreesanth and Salil Ankola are two former cricketers set to turn out for the Bollywood side.

FRIENDSHIP CUP, UAE

Cricket Tournament will kicks off on February 2nd at Shrajah Cricket Stadium for Cricket Lovers.

Reviving Old Memories with a new Cricket Tournament at Shrajah Cricket Stadium.#friendshipcupuae #friendshipcup #crickettournament #arbasports #dubaipolice pic.twitter.com/jGZnCvwuEi — Friendship Cup UAE (@friendshipcupae) January 19, 2022

Organised by Arba Sports Services, the UAE Friendship T10 Cup is supported by Dubai Police and sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The tournament will be telecast live on Sony Six television channel.



Seven matches will be played with the tournament concluding with a final match on March 7.

Teams

Some of the names which have been disclosed to be part of the four teams so far.

India Legends - Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Woorkeri Raman, Vinod Kambli, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Singh, Nayan Mongia, Irfan Pathan, Venkatesh Prasad, Munaf Patel





Pakistan Legends - Imran Nazir, Mohammed Yousuf, Salman Butt, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Irfan, Yasir Hameed, Rana Naveed, Raza Hasan

World Legends XI - Ajantha Mendis, Dilshan Tillakaratne, Elton Chigumbura, Chaminda Vaas, Abdul Razzak, Samiullah Shinwari, Jupiter Ghosh, John Simpson

Bollywood Kings - Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Saqib Saleem, Shabbir Ahluwalla, Jay Bharushali, Sharad Kelkar, Salil Ankola, S Sreesanth

"We expect packed crowd at the stadium which will dress up for this colourful event where everyone will have fun. In such an event, there won't be any losers, everyone will be winner. Our biggest achievement will be to bring people from all the cultures in one place and celebrate friendship," the organizers said in a press release.