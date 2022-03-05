India Legends vs World Legends 11 LIVE: Indian legends lose by 73 runs— Live Scores, Updates, Blog

A host of former Indian cricket legends like Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Vinod Kambli, Munaf Patel and Venkatesh Prasad are set to be in action for the India Legends team as they play their first match of the campaign against World Legends 11 on Saturday from 630 pm IST.

India Legends Squad - Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Vinod Kambli, W V Raman, Ajay Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Singh, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan

World Legends XI Squad - Abdur Razzak, Shahriar Nafees, Dollar Mahmud, Jupiter Ghosh (Bangladesh); Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Kapugedara (Srilanka); John Simpson (England); Samiullah Shenwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ashraf Sharafuddin (Afghanistan); Graeme Cremer, Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe)

Live Updates: