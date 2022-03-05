Cricket
India Legends vs World Legends 11 LIVE: Indian legends lose by 73 runs— Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Mohammad Azharuddin is leading the India Legends team at the UAE T10 Friendship Cup from March 5 to March 7.
A host of former Indian cricket legends like Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Vinod Kambli, Munaf Patel and Venkatesh Prasad are set to be in action for the India Legends team as they play their first match of the campaign against World Legends 11 on Saturday from 630 pm IST.
India Legends Squad - Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Vinod Kambli, W V Raman, Ajay Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Singh, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan
World Legends XI Squad - Abdur Razzak, Shahriar Nafees, Dollar Mahmud, Jupiter Ghosh (Bangladesh); Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Kapugedara (Srilanka); John Simpson (England); Samiullah Shenwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ashraf Sharafuddin (Afghanistan); Graeme Cremer, Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe)
Live Updates:
- 5 March 2022 2:59 PM GMT
That's all we have from the first match of the Friendship Cup UAE T10 tournament. A lot of the India Legends players stepped on the field tonight after a long time and it clearly showed as they were outclassed by a much superior World Legends 11 side.
- 5 March 2022 2:55 PM GMT
No one got going
None of the batters really got going for India Legends and they paid the price.
- 5 March 2022 2:54 PM GMT
World Legends 11 win by 73 runs!
Just two runs from the final over bowled by Kapugedra as the Indian Legends are thrashed by a massive margin of 76 runs.
- 5 March 2022 2:51 PM GMT
76 needed off 6
India Legends are now 64/4 after 9 overs and need an impossible 76 of last over. The father-son duo of Azhar and Asad did not last long as Syed Rasel sends the latter back caught behind.
- 5 March 2022 2:40 PM GMT
89 off 18
This is clearly gone out of India Legends hands now. They need 89 off 18 and have the father son duo of Azharuddin and Asaduddin in the middle.
- 5 March 2022 2:37 PM GMT
Cremer running riot!
Graeme Cremer is running riot here. Gets his third wicket as Ajay Sharma nicks one to slip.
IL - 49/3 (6)
- 5 March 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Cremer gets breakthrough
Graeme Cremer gets the breakthrough. A wicket and three runs in his over. India pushed back firmly now. Imtiyaz Ahmed comes in at 3.
India Legends 38/1 after 4
- 5 March 2022 2:31 PM GMT
India Legends begin chase
Domestic run amasser Ajay Sharma and JP Yadav open the Indian innings. With the new ball is Chaminda Vaas, who could make the white ball talk in his day, but who now has a white mop on his head and a much shorter run up. He still has the inswing! JP Yadav rapped on the pad. JP hits off in the second over.
India Legends 27/0 after 2
- 5 March 2022 1:58 PM GMT
World Legends XI score 139/3
JP Yadav bowls the last over for India. Afghan keeps blasting and reaches 48 (17) at the end of the innings. World Legends XI put up 139/3. India will be chasing 140 to win.
- 5 March 2022 1:51 PM GMT
Asghar Afghan (36*) drives World XI innings
Both Masakadza and Afghan smash Hirwani and Ajay Sharma in their second overs. Hirwani goes for 23 runs in his last over. Ajay Sharma gets Masakadza to miss one of his swings. Bowled. Gone for 18. Mongia then gets a chance to showcase his trademark appeal, but new batsman Jupiter Ghosh survives. Afghan (36*) continues driving the innings.
World Legends XI 120/3 after 9