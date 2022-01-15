U19 World Cup: India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details - When and where to watch

India and South Africa begin their U19 World Cup campaigns at Province Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, January 15. Neither team lost any of their warm-up matches. India star their group matches against their toughest opponent on Saturday. They will play Ireland and Uganda in their subsequent group matches next week.

When will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match be played?

The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match will be played on January 15, Saturday.



Where will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match be played?



The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match will be played at the Province Stadium in Guyana.

What time will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match begin?



The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match match?



The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match will be televised on Star Sports Network.



How do I watch live streaming of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match?



The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 India U19 vs South Africa U19 match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India U19 probable playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Yash Dhull, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar



South Africa U19 probable playing XI: Ethan Cunningham, Gerhard Maree, George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Michael Copeland, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Dewald Brevis

