U19 World Cup Live: India bat first against South Africa - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
India are playing their first match of the 2022 U19 World Cup against South Africa.
India are playing South Africa in this Group B match of the U19 World Cup in Guyana on Saturday. Ireland and Uganda are playing the other group game at the same time.
India Playing XI: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 15 Jan 2022 1:57 PM GMT
Rasheed survives run out attempt
Vice captain Shaik Rasheed joins Raghuvanshi at 3. South Africa's pace duo - Mnyanda in particular - get decent seam movement. There is a run out call in the 4th over, but the Indians survive. Rasheed and Raghuvanshi have a mid-pitch collision but the Proteas fumble the run out attempt.
IND 10/1 after 3.3
- 15 Jan 2022 1:47 PM GMT
India lose Harnoor Singh early
The Indian innings begins. Raghuvanshi and Harnoor begin batting for India. The match begins after a taking of the knee. The first runs of the day comes via a wide. Huge moment in the 2nd over! Harnoor Singh - India's star opener - is out lbw. Left armer Aphiwe Mnyanda gets the wicket. No DRS at this tournament.
IND 6/1 after 1.4
- 15 Jan 2022 1:16 PM GMT
India to bat first
South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl at the Guyana National Stadium. India's batting innings set to begin soon.
- 15 Jan 2022 1:08 PM GMT
India's future on show at U19 World Cup
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the U19 World Cup. India's future stars will be seen for the next few days in the U19 World Cup. Join Mithali Raj in sending all the best wishes their way.
The news from the centre in Guyana is that the toss has been delayed by a wet outfield.