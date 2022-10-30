T20 World Cup semifinals qualification scenarios

With two group matches left to play for all the teams in the T20 World Cup, nine teams still stand a mathematical chance of making it to the semifinals. Netherlands are the only team to have been virtually eliminated so far.

Group 1 sees a three-way tie between Australia, New Zealand and England in the lead in the race for the top two spots. In Group 2, India and South Africa are the favourites to hold on to their top two spots, but either of Bangladesh or Pakistan could yet pull off a miraculous run of results to upset the cart.

Here's what needs to happen for the teams (provided rain does not play a starring role):

Group 1

New Zealand - 3 matches, 5 points | NRR +3.850

Matches Remaining: vs England, vs Ireland

The England vs New Zealand showdown on Tuesday is set to play a huge role on the final shape of Group 1, with three teams - Australia, England and New Zealand - caught in a three-way race for the top two spots.

England - 3 matches, 3 points | NRR +0.239

Matches Remaining: vs New Zealand, vs Sri Lanka

England can be said to be favourites for third spot on the table as of now, though a big win over New Zealand can change this narrative. They have two tricky games coming up and could slip down the table.

Ireland - 3 matches, 3 points | NRR -1.170

Matches Remaining: vs Australia, New Zealand

The Irish have two of their most difficult matches left and are likely to drop places.

Australia - 3 matches, 3 points | NRR -1.555

Matches Remaining: vs Ireland, vs Afghanistan

The home team have struggled to deceive so far but are favourites to finish with 7 points. Unless rain or net run rate plays a cruel joke on Australia, the home team should be making it through to the semifinals. One of England and New Zealand are set to be the other team to be finishing in the top two.

Afghanistan - 3 matches, 2 points | NRR -0.620

Matches Remaining: vs Sri Lanka, vs Australia

Tuesday's Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will eliminate one of those two teams. If Afghanistan can win both their matches, they still have a mathematical chance of overtaking England and Australia, in case England also slip up.

Sri Lanka - 3 matches, 2 points | NRR -0.890

Matches Remaining: vs Afghanistan, vs England

In the same situation as the Afghans, Sri Lanka need to win all their matches and need Australia to slip up.

Group 2

South Africa - 3 matches, 5 points | NRR +2.696

Matches Remaining: vs Pakistan, vs Netherlands

Even if South Africa lose to Pakistan, a win in their final match should be adequate to get them through to the semis. If they lose both, one of Bangladesh, Pakistan or Zimbabwe might make the most of it, with India finishing as 1st.

India - 3 matches, 4 points | NRR +0.895

Matches Remaining: vs Bangladesh, vs Zimbabwe

Despite their defeat, India are expected to win their remaining matches and finish in the top two. In case India lose to Bangladesh, the group gets thrown wide open, with all of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh then being involved in a race for the 2nd spot.

Bangladesh - 3 matches, 4 points | NRR -1.533

Matches Remaining: vs India, vs Pakistan

Bangladesh have two difficult matches left and are unlikely to remain in the top two unless they can pull off two upsets. If they win both their matches, they are likely to go through to the semis along with South Africa.

Zimbabwe - 3 matches, 3 points | NRR -0.050



Matches Remaining: vs Netherlands, vs India

Zimbabwe will need to pull off an upset win over India and hope the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh loses their other remaining match.

Pakistan - 3 matches, 2 points | NRR +0.765

Matches Remaining: vs South Africa, vs Bangladesh

Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches and need to hope that Netherlands can do them a favour and beat South Africa. In addition to that, if Bangladesh lose to India, Pakistan will finish 2nd in the group and India will finish 1st.

Netherlands - 3 matches, 0 points | NRR -1.948

Matches Remaining: vs Zimbabwe, South Africa

Netherlands cannot make it to the semis but Pakistan will have a keen eye on their matches.