IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

After a long period of being led by David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping Kane Williamson can take over the reins on a full-time basis from IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad

Retained Players – Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr)

Players Bought –

Budget Remaining – 68 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 22

Overseas Slots Remaining – 7

IPL 2021 SRH Squad



Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem

Overseas: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford