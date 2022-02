IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Rajasthan Royals have stuck with their captain Sanju Samson, and their star opener Jos Buttler. They will be looking to take a new direction from IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Retained Players – Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr)

Players Bought – Ravichandran Ashwin (5 Cr), Trent Boult (8 Cr), Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr), Devdut Padikkal (7.75 Cr)

Budget Remaining – 32.75 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 18

Overseas Slots Remaining – 5

IPL 2021 RR Squad



Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Overseas: David Miller, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas