India Legends vs South Africa Legends - Predicted XI, When and where to watch

Sachin Tendulkar will lead a star-studded India Legends team as they meet some old foes like Makhaya Ntini, Lance Klusener and Jonty Rhodes as their match against South Africa Legends kicks off the 2022 Road Safety World Series in Kanpur on Saturday, September 10.

Sachin was seen practising his straight drives and cover drives as the teams got down to their training drills in the Green Park Stadium on Friday.

The Indian team will play five league matches - vs South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and England. Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends are the two other teams who are part of the competition. Four out of the eight best teams at the end of the league stage will go through to the semis.

Predicted XIs

India: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Naman Ojha (WK), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa: Morne van Wyke (WK), Alviro Peterson, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Jonty Rhodes (C), Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyne, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, T Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini

When will the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played from 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 10.

Where will the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played in Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. The matches can be watched on the Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels.

Where can the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be streamed live?

Live Streaming of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on the Jio and Voot apps.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes (C), Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Alviro Peterson, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Morne van Wyke, T Tshabalala, Zander de Bruyne, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davis, J van der Wath, Norris Jones