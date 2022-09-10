Log In
Cricket

Road Safety World Series LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar opens for India Legends — Live Score, Updates

India Legends won the toss and chose to bat first vs South Africa Legends.

Road Safety World Series LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar opens for India Legends — Live Score, Updates
Sachin Tendulkar is leading the India Legends side in Road Safety World Series 2022. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-10T20:06:30+05:30

Road Safety World Series LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar won the toss against Jonty Rhodes and India Legends chose to bat first in the RSWS 2022 opener.

Tendulkar has returned to the cricket pitch to lead a legendary team of Indian superstars like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as the RSWS 2022 begins with a match pitting India against South Africa Legends led by Jonty Rhodes.

Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh 
