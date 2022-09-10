Road Safety World Series LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar opens for India Legends — Live Score, Updates

Road Safety World Series LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar won the toss against Jonty Rhodes and India Legends chose to bat first in the RSWS 2022 opener.

Tendulkar has returned to the cricket pitch to lead a legendary team of Indian superstars like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as the RSWS 2022 begins with a match pitting India against South Africa Legends led by Jonty Rhodes.

Follow LIVE: