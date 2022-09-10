Cricket
Road Safety World Series LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar opens for India Legends — Live Score, Updates
Road Safety World Series LIVE: Sachin Tendulkar won the toss against Jonty Rhodes and India Legends chose to bat first in the RSWS 2022 opener.
Tendulkar has returned to the cricket pitch to lead a legendary team of Indian superstars like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as the RSWS 2022 begins with a match pitting India against South Africa Legends led by Jonty Rhodes.
- 10 Sep 2022 2:35 PM GMT
India Legends Scorecard: 52/1 after 6 overs
An aggressive Suresh Raina replaces Tendulkar and goes for the jugular from the first ball. He is one of the youngest players in this side.
IND 52/1 after Powerplay
- 10 Sep 2022 2:31 PM GMT
Tendulkar out for 16 (15)
Tendulkar is cleaned up by Ntini as he tries for another lofted off drive. Botha takes the catch running back. Suresh Raina joins Ojha. Tendulkar out for 16.
- 10 Sep 2022 2:28 PM GMT
Sachin Tendulkar attacks
Sachin again goes aerial! Lofted off drive this time goes over the head of mid off for four. A mistimed shot then goes high up in the air but eludes the fielder, Andrew Puttick. Captain Jonty Rhodes only has words of appreciation for the effort.
IND 44/0 after 5, Tendulkar on 14, Ojha on 21
- 10 Sep 2022 2:21 PM GMT
Sachin hits his first boundary
A lofted on drive! Sachin Tendulkar finds his first boundary. Latches onto a full delivery by Ntini and clears the infield. Tries to go again next ball but this time Ntini's delivery swings into his pads.
IND 38/0 after 4, Ojha on 21, Tendulkar on 9
- 10 Sep 2022 2:17 PM GMT
IND 27/0 after 3
Tendulkar looks a little fidgety outside his off stump. But he still shows match awareness above everybody else. Pushes for a quick single and wins a foot race against bowler Garnett Kruger.
- 10 Sep 2022 2:12 PM GMT
IND 22/0 after 2 overs
Johan Botha's spin makes it difficult for Tendulkar to get off the mark, an inside edge on to his pad does the trick finally. Naman Ojha, meanwhile, in cruise control. Races to 14 off 9 balls.
- 10 Sep 2022 2:07 PM GMT
IND 9/0 after 1
Naman Ojha, taking first strike, cuts. Jonty Rhodes puts in a dive at point to cut it off.
First runs from the bat come off the 4th ball as Ojha pulls for four. Another four clipped off the pads to end the over. Tendulkar, who hasn't faced a ball yet, to take strike for the 2nd over.
- 10 Sep 2022 2:02 PM GMT
Match begins
Tendulkar opens the Indian innings. Here we go!
- 10 Sep 2022 1:57 PM GMT
Tendulkar vs Ntini: A throwback
Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha set to open the Indian innings after the ongoing national anthems. Here's how Tendulkar fared against South Africa's new ball bowler Makhaya Ntini.
- 10 Sep 2022 1:51 PM GMT
South Africa Playing XI
South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick