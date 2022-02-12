IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Virat Kohli's reign as RCB captain may have come to an end on an underwhelming note, but he will continue to play a key role for the team as they continue to search for an elusive IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Retained Players – Virat Kohli (15 Cr) Glenn Maxwell (11 Cr), Mohammed Siraj (7 Cr)

Players Bought – Faf Du Plessis (7 Cr), Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr)

Budget Remaining – 39.25Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 20

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6

IPL 2021 RCB Squad



Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmad, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel

Overseas: AB de Villiers, George Garton, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Dushmantha Chameera