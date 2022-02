IPL 2022, Punjab Kings Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Punjab Kings have suffered bad fortunes despite KL Rahul's mountain of runs in recent years and they will be looking to take a new direction in IPL 2022. Punjab will be the team with the biggest spending power at the auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad

Retained Players – Mayank Agarwal (14 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 Crore)

Players Bought – Shikhar Dhawan (8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (9.25 Crore)

Budget Remaining – 54.5 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 21

Overseas Slots Remaining – 7

IPL 2021 PBKS Squad



KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar

Overseas: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Nathan Ellis, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid