How no balls have been crushing Indian dreams at major tournaments

The 2022 Women's World Cup ended in yet another heartbreak for the Indian women's cricket team as they couldn't make it to the semi-finals round this year.



So, did India not perform well with the bat? They were really good with the bat.

Then, was bowling an issue? At first, yes, but soon they found the momentum and got some quick wickets.

So, was fielding not up to the mark? The Women in Blue were diving left and right on the field to save as many boundaries and sixes as possible.

Overall, it was an excellent performance from the Indian women's team and they denied South Africa an easy win by bringing the game to a last-over thriller. However, just when India was celebrating the wicket of a well-settled Mingon du Preez during the final over, the umpire called du Preez back and indicated a no-ball and free-hit sign.

Deepti Sharma to du Preez, no ball, It's Harman once again and du Preez has holed out, have they changed strike? This was tossed up on off and du Preez saw the chance to hit the winning boundary, was looking to loft it wide of long-on, but she dragged it high and pic.twitter.com/wc5QDLUiHF — Cricket Master Updater (@MohsinM55415496) March 27, 2022

Everyone at the stadium and people watching at home were in disbelief as the screen showed bowler Deepti Sharma's front foot over the line and it was a marginal no-ball.



With a free hit and two more balls remaining, South Africa needed 3 more runs which they calmly scored and won the match, hence, ending India's dream of the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

India's loss led West Indies to qualify and earn the last semi-finals spot of the 2022 World Cup.

🚨 MUST WATCH 🚨



Drama 🔁 Agony 🔁 Ecstasy



An all-access, behind-the-scenes look at an epic India-South Africa finale 🔥#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/U4yMELBbfH — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2022

Is history repeating itself?

However, this is not the first time a 'no-ball' has been the cause of so many heartbreaks in Indian cricket.



It was during the 2016 T20 World Cup final when India put a total of 192 against West Indies and was confidently defending the runs to win the title.

After the early dismissal of Chris Gayle India's confidence in winning the finals was on the rise. Just then veteran bowler R Ashwin dismissed Windies's batter, Lendl Simmons, on 18 and the crowd at Wankhede roared.

However, the happiness was short-lived as the umpires went upstairs to make sure if it was a fair delivery or had Aswin overstepped the crease and to everyone's displeasure, it turned out to be a no-ball. A no-ball that caused India its 2016 T20 World Cup title, as Lendl Simmons went on to score an unbeaten 82 runs and led West Indies to a victory.

A year later it happened again, during the 2017 Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pakistani opener, Fakhar Zaman, for just 3 runs. Zaman was extremely disappointed that he couldn't make an impact in such an important match.

Just when he was walking off as the Indians celebrated, the umpire asked him to stop and wait for the replay on the screen. Zaman got another life in that match as the replay showed Bumrah overstepping the crease and indicated a 'no-ball'.

It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22 pic.twitter.com/2DzerovJD1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

Zaman then went on to score his first ODI century in the same match and led his team to a huge victory against India and lifting the Champions Trophy title.



Though all the three 'no-ball' turned extremely unlucky for the Indian team, it worked like a lucky charm for West Indies and Pakistan teams.