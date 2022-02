IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have had to sacrifice many of their trusted players like Hardik Pandya, who will be leading one of the two new teams, Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Retained Players – Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr) Kieron Pollard (6 Cr)

Players Bought –

Budget Remaining – 48 Crore

Player Slots Remaining – 21

Overseas Slots Remaining – 7

IPL 2021 MI Squad



Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Yudhvir Singh

Overseas: Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult