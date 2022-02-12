IPL 2022, Lucknow Supergiants Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

KL Rahul has shifted from Punjab Kings to Lucknow as the most expensive player in the IPL, and he will be hoping he can lead the Super Giants, one of the two new teams in IPL 2022 to glory in their first season.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad



Drafted Players – KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr)

Players Bought – Quinton de Kock (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr), Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75)

Budget Remaining – 34.10 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 17

Overseas Slots Remaining – 5

IPL 2021 LSG Squad: No previous squad

