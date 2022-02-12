Log In
IPL 2022, Lucknow Supergiants Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) squad for IPL 2022 season.

KL Rahul will have his old Punjab teammates Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis in the Lucknow franchise. (BCCI)

Updated: 2022-02-12T14:02:20+05:30

KL Rahul has shifted from Punjab Kings to Lucknow as the most expensive player in the IPL, and he will be hoping he can lead the Super Giants, one of the two new teams in IPL 2022 to glory in their first season.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Drafted Players – KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr)

Players Bought – Quinton de Kock (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr), Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75)

Budget Remaining – 34.10 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 17

Overseas Slots Remaining – 5

IPL 2021 LSG Squad: No previous squad

