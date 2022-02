IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Kolkata Knight Riders will get a new leadership group but have retained many vital elements of their previous team, especially in the all-rounders' department.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad

Retained Players – Andre Russell (12 Cr), Varun Chakravarthy (8 Cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8 Cr), Sunil Narine (6 Cr)

Players Bought – Pat Cummins (7.25 Cr), Shreyas Iyer (12.25 Cr), Nitesh Rana (8 Cr)

Budget Remaining – 20.5 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 18

Overseas Slots Remaining – 5

IPL 2021 KKR Squad



Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Overseas: Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting