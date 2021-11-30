IPL Retention Live Updates: How will IPL 2022 teams shape up?

All the previously existing eight IPL teams - Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - will announce their list of retained players on Tuesday. According to the rules, each franchise can retain a maximum of 4 players. Of these, a maximum of two can be overseas cricketers and a maximum of three can be Indians.

READ | IPL 2022 Teams: Predicted lists of retained, released players

Following these retentions, the two new teams (to be based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad) will pick a maximum of three players between December 1 and 25 before the mega auction in the last week of December or in January. Star India, which secured the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League for the 2018-22 period, will broadcast the event from 9;30 pm on Tuesday.

Follow Live Updates: