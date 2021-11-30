Cricket
IPL Retention Live Updates: How will IPL 2022 teams shape up?
November 30 is the deadline for the eight existing IPL teams to announce a maximum of four players they want to retain for the next season.
All the previously existing eight IPL teams - Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - will announce their list of retained players on Tuesday. According to the rules, each franchise can retain a maximum of 4 players. Of these, a maximum of two can be overseas cricketers and a maximum of three can be Indians.
Following these retentions, the two new teams (to be based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad) will pick a maximum of three players between December 1 and 25 before the mega auction in the last week of December or in January. Star India, which secured the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League for the 2018-22 period, will broadcast the event from 9;30 pm on Tuesday.
- 30 Nov 2021 8:18 AM GMT
DC to retain captain Rishabh Pant
Delhi Capitals have decided that their four retentions would be Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Norte... decisions that fell into place once Shreyas Iyer made his plan clear to enter the auction, according to ESPNCricinfo.
Here's a look at how he was acquired 5 years ago:
- 30 Nov 2021 8:03 AM GMT
Reports: Chahal headed out of RCB
Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli's Man Friday at RCB, is headed for fresh pastures, according to Times of India. "RCB Wanted to retain Yuzi Chahal, but it is learnt that Both sides couldn't reach an Understanding," a report states.
- 30 Nov 2021 7:19 AM GMT
Reports of ''poaching': KL Rahul, Rashid Khan in demand
It has been speculated by many that KL Rahul could leave Punjab and be the captain of one of the two new IPL teams. Relatedly, a recent report in InsideSport said that some IPL teams are irked by approaches made to their players by other franchises.
"We have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team. We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true. We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything,” a senior BCCI official reportedly said.
- 30 Nov 2021 7:08 AM GMT
Predicting list of retentions for the 8 IPL teams
CSK
Retained - MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran
Released - Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, DN Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Krishanappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood.
DC
Retained - Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje
Released - Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Kagiso Rabada
MI
Retained - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan
Released - Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult
RCB
Retained - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
Released - Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmad, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Dushmantha Chameera
SRH
Retained - Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Priyam Garg, Khaleel Ahmed
Released - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, David Warner, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford
RR
Retained - Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mustafizur Rahman, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Released - Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, David Miller, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris, Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas
KKR
Retained - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Venkatesh Iyer
Released - Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting
PBKS
Retained - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan
Released - Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid
- 30 Nov 2021 7:07 AM GMT
A highly emotional day in store for IPL fans
It's all under wraps at the moment, but the speculation has reached fever pitch with barely hours to go before we find out which 4 members of the 25-26-member squads the 8 IPL teams can retain. Of course, there will remain a chance that the teams can bid for their released players at the mega-auction, but with there being no Right to Match option this time, this could be a final farewell for many.
- 30 Nov 2021 7:02 AM GMT
Retention Rules: Salary
Some reports suggest some teams might go for an entire face-lift and opt not to retain any of their players, while some teams may retain as many as four.
Salary of retained players
If a franchise opts to retain four players: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)
- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore
- Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore
- Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore
- Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore.
If a franchise opts to retain three players: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)
- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore
- Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore
- Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore
If a franchise opts to retain two players: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)
- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore
- Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore
If a franchise opts to retain only one player: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)
- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore
- 30 Nov 2021 6:54 AM GMT
Dhoni, Kohli to stay with CSK, RCB?
It could be a potentially earth-shattering day in Indian cricket. Dhoni, Jadeja, Raina, Bravo (CSK), Kohli (RCB), Pandya, Rohit, Pollard (MI), Rashid Khan (SRH) and many like these players have played for one IPL team for so many years that seeing them turning out for another team will take some getting used to. But not all of these players can be retained by their teams today. We'll find out soon enough who will be released.