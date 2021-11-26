IPL 2022 Teams: Which players will be retained and released before mega-auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to have a facelift with the change in composition of all the ten teams ahead of IPL 2022 next year. Some players who have been with their IPL teams since the beginning of the league - like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina from CSK and Rashid Khan of SRH - may turn out for other teams next season. All the ten IPL franchises have to submit a list of four players they will retain, and all the remaining players from the IPL 2021 squads will be released to be entered into the mega-auction to be held in December-January.

The IPL franchises have to submit their list of retained players by November 30. The two new IPL teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will be allowed to pick three released players before the auction. They will have till the last week of December 2021 to submit their three picks. The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is expected to be held in December 2021 or in the first week of January 2022.

While some reports suggest some teams may not retain as many as four players and go for a new composition entirely, we try to pick out what the core of the 8 existing IPL teams might look like for next season.

Possible retained players

CSK

Retained - MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran

Released - Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, DN Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Krishanappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood.

DC

Retained - Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Released - Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Kagiso Rabada

MI

Retained - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Released - Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult

RCB

Retained - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Released - Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmad, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Dushmantha Chameera

SRH

Retained - Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Priyam Garg, Khaleel Ahmed

Released - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, David Warner, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford

RR

Retained - Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mustafizur Rahman, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Released - Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, David Miller, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris, Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas

KKR

Retained - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Venkatesh Iyer

Released - Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting

PBKS

Retained - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan

Released - Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid

Salary of retained players

If a franchise opts to retain four players: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore



- Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

- Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

- Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore.

If a franchise opts to retain three players: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

- Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

- Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain two players: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

- Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain only one player: Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

- First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

IPL 2022 mega auction purse value: The purse value for each franchise has been increased by BCCI and each franchise now has a purse of Rs 90 Crores.