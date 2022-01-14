IPL 2022: MS Dhoni may hand over captaincy, Hardik Pandya may lead new team - Live Updates, News

The buzz around the 2022 IPL teams has reached a peak with less than a month to go for the mega-auction which will decide the composition of the ten teams.

The auction is going to take place on February 12 and 13, 2022. The venue of the 2022 IPL auction in Bengaluru. The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - have been given a deadline to pick their players by January 22. Here's a look at the latest news and speculations regarding the teams for next season.

