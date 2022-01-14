Cricket
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni may hand over captaincy, Hardik Pandya may lead new team - Live Updates, News
The IPL 2022 mega-auction is less than a month away. Reports suggest several big changes from last season are to be expected.
The buzz around the 2022 IPL teams has reached a peak with less than a month to go for the mega-auction which will decide the composition of the ten teams.
The auction is going to take place on February 12 and 13, 2022. The venue of the 2022 IPL auction in Bengaluru. The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - have been given a deadline to pick their players by January 22. Here's a look at the latest news and speculations regarding the teams for next season.
- 14 Jan 2022 11:22 AM GMT
Options available to teams for their auction picks
Australia: Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Steve Smith, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood.
England: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran
South Africa: Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, David Miller, Chris Morris,
New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Adam Milne and James Neesham.
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan
Afghanistan: Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Mohammad Nabi
India’s Capped Players: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill Ishan Kishan, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Piyush Chawla, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jayden Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Kedar Jadhav, Dhawan Kulkarni.
India’s uncapped Players: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Piyush Chawla, Yudhvir Charak, Arjun Tendulkar. Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav.
- 14 Jan 2022 10:06 AM GMT
KKR make an announcement
Now for a team announcement. KKR announce former India bowling coach Bharat Arun is joining their backroom.
- 14 Jan 2022 8:49 AM GMT
New stars in IPL 2022
Joe Root and Mark Wood are among the England players weighing up their potential involvement in the 2022 IPL, according to ESPN, with players required to submit their paperwork for next month's auction by the end of this week. As is Mitchell Starc.
- 14 Jan 2022 8:06 AM GMT
How Much Can Lucknow and Ahmedabad IPL Teams Spend On Pre-Auction Picks
While the eight previous IPL teams retained four players each from their previous rosters, the two new teams now get to choose three cricketers from all the remaining players and add them to their squads.
The new teams will forfeit Rs 33 crore (Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore being the fee slab for the players) if they sign three capped players. They 'spend' Rs 24 crore (Rs 14 crore and Rs 10 crore) for two players and only Rs 14 crore for one player. An uncapped player would cost them only Rs 4 core, as much as for the eight original teams who had the right to sign a maximum of four players.
However, the new teams cannot sign more than one uncapped player and they are permitted to pay more than the stipulated fee on the condition that they would lose that much money from the salary cap of Rs 90 crore.
- 14 Jan 2022 7:47 AM GMT
TATA IPL
On the branding front, the era of the Tata IPL is set to be upon us.
- 14 Jan 2022 7:43 AM GMT
KL Rahul to lead Lucknow team
According to reports, Lucknow is in talks with KL Rahul for the captainship role. Moreover, the team might use the title Lucknow Scorchers for IPL 2022. Ravi Bishnoi & Marcus Stoinis could join KL Rahul.
- 14 Jan 2022 7:33 AM GMT
Hardik Pandya to lead Ahmedabad
The Ahmedabad franchise will have Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya as coach and captain, reports ANI. Rashid Khan & Ishan Kishan are the 2 other likely picks by Ahmedabad. The deadline for their 3 pre-auction picks are on January 22.
- 14 Jan 2022 7:28 AM GMT
MS Dhoni may hand over CSK captaincy to Jadeja
Here's the biggest buzz of the day - 40-year-old MS Dhoni, who was last seen as the mentor of Team India at the T20 World Cup, might relinquish CSK captaincy after a decade and a half in charge. Jadeja is the likeliest candidate to take charge.