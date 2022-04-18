Covid cases hit IPL 2022: Live Updates

In what could turn out to be the beginning of a repeat of last year's IPL, one team has reported a mini-outbreak of Covid cases inside their bio-bubble on Monday. One of Delhi Capitals' overseas players is reported to be one of three cases in their camp. DC have delayed their trip to Pune for their next match.

There was an earlier case reported in the DC camp before their last match - against RCB. How will today's development affect the other teams? How will this affect the season?

