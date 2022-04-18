CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

Covid cases hit IPL 2022: Live Updates

A few cases have been reported in the Delhi Capitals team. This comes at a time when reports of a spike in cases across India are also being reported.

Covid cases hit IPL 2022: Live Updates
X

Mitchell Marsh tested positive for Covid on Monday (IPL)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-04-18T15:21:55+05:30

In what could turn out to be the beginning of a repeat of last year's IPL, one team has reported a mini-outbreak of Covid cases inside their bio-bubble on Monday. One of Delhi Capitals' overseas players is reported to be one of three cases in their camp. DC have delayed their trip to Pune for their next match.

There was an earlier case reported in the DC camp before their last match - against RCB. How will today's development affect the other teams? How will this affect the season?

Live Updates:

Live Updates

TATA IPL 2022 Cricket Indian cricket International Cricket Council 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X