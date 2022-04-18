Cricket
Covid cases hit IPL 2022: Live Updates
A few cases have been reported in the Delhi Capitals team. This comes at a time when reports of a spike in cases across India are also being reported.
In what could turn out to be the beginning of a repeat of last year's IPL, one team has reported a mini-outbreak of Covid cases inside their bio-bubble on Monday. One of Delhi Capitals' overseas players is reported to be one of three cases in their camp. DC have delayed their trip to Pune for their next match.
There was an earlier case reported in the DC camp before their last match - against RCB. How will today's development affect the other teams? How will this affect the season?
- 18 April 2022 9:49 AM GMT
Mitchell Marsh reported to be among positive cases
Mitchell Marsh is the Overseas player of Delhi Capitals who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to some media reports. He is now likely to go through another round of Covid-19 tests by BCCI.
Marsh had arrived late to the DC camp and had started practising with them last week.
- 18 April 2022 9:33 AM GMT
Quarantine measures are in place for Delhi as of now
In all likeliness, there is a possibility that a few matches might be postponed this week.