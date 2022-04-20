Cricket
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match shifted to Wankhede - Live Updates
One more overseas player from the Delhi Capitals team tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. This is the 6th case in the squad.
IPL 2022: The threat of a Covid outbreak within the Delhi Capitals team reared its head on Wednesday as one more foreign player tested positive for Covid-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Wednesday afternoon. BCCI confirmed in a statement Tim Seifert was the sixth member of the DC squad to test positive.
Delhi Capitals have a game against Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening.
Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 20 April 2022 1:06 PM GMT
Change of venue a precautionary measure: BCCI
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22th, 2022.The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing," says the BCCI statement.
- 20 April 2022 1:05 PM GMT
DC's next match shifted from Pune to Mumbai too
A BCCI statement confirms that Seifert is the 6th DC member to be Covid positive.
- 20 April 2022 1:02 PM GMT
DC vs PBKS match to go on
DC are travelling to the stadium too. The match is on!
- 20 April 2022 12:05 PM GMT
DC vs PBKS: Will the match take place today?
The IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19, reports PTI.
Further details awaited.
- 20 April 2022 11:26 AM GMT
PBKS on their way to the stadium
Things getting dramatic within the Mumbai bubble here. Punjab Kings are travelling without a knowledge of the situation.
- 20 April 2022 11:24 AM GMT
Tim Seifert the 2nd overseas player to test positive
PTI reports Tim Seifert is the second overseas player to test positive. This is after Mitchell Marsh returned a positive test earlier in the week.
- 20 April 2022 11:23 AM GMT
IPL 2022: Covid protocol
The IPL 2022 playing conditions say availability of 12 players including 7 Indians will be enough for a match to go on.
This tie had been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium to reduce travel time already. With around 3 hours left for the match, the BCCI is going ahead with the tie as of now. The next round of testing will be crucial for DC's fortunes in the match and may even be for the whole season.
- 20 April 2022 11:17 AM GMT
Breaking: Sixth case in DC camp
Some breaking news from the IPL bubble.
One more DC player has tested positive hours ahead of their match against Punjab Kings later tonight. The Delhi Capitals players have been asked to go to their rooms. Door-to-door testing will be done for all DC players. Those who return negative tests will only be allowed to play.