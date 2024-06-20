IND-W vs SA-W: The plan that foiled the visitor's run-chase

When India posted 325 in the second ODI against South Africa in Bangalore on Wednesday night, they were in the driver's seat.

But riding on the back of a stellar ton from Laura Wolvaardt, the visitors mounter a spirited run-chase. And with 11-runs required in the final over, the game was on a knife-edge.

India though, had a trick up it's sleeve.

Slower balls

Debutant pacer Arundhati Reddy has revealed that India's strategy in the final over was to use slower balls.

"The plan for the final over was to use slower balls," Arundhati told the media after the game.

"After Pooja bowled her first three balls, there was a message for her to try the slower one. She stuck to that, and that's how she got the wicket."



Vastrakar took the crucial wicket of Nadine de Klerk in the final over en route to defending 11-runs in the final over to restrict South Africa to 321 for six in reply to India's 325 for three.

A humdinger of a match in Bengaluru as 🇮🇳India edge out SA🇿🇦



💯s from Smriti & Harman were returned in kind by Laura Wolvaardt & Marizanne Kapp, but India held on to snatch a 4⃣-run victory to make the series 2-0🏏#INDvSA | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/VDoczhWlQr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 19, 2024

WPL experience handy



Reddy herself bowled a tight 19th over. Despite De Klerk hitting her for a six, Reddy conceded just 12-runs to keep India ahead.

Riding on her Delhi Capitals experience from the Women's Premier League, the debutant appeared confident with the task at hand.

"I have been used to bowling those tough overs for DC in the WPL," she said.

"If you keep thinking about what went wrong, you will never be able to come back."

Despite South Africa lost three wickets early, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp kept the visitors in the hunt.

"They both played quality shots," Reddy said.

"But what's more important is how you come back. We won the game in the end, and that is all that really matters to me," she concluded.

With this win at Bengaluru on Wednesday, India now has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.