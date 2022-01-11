Cricket
U19 World Cup: India vs Australia Warm-up Match - Live Scores, Updates
India will play their final warm-up match against Australia before the U19 World Cup.
The Indian team will be playing their second U19 World Cup warm-up match against Australia on Tuesday, as their group matches, starting on January 15, approach closer in the West Indies. India won their first warm-up match against the hosts by 108 runs. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
- 11 Jan 2022 2:05 PM GMT
Australia 53/2 after 13.1 overs
A statement from the Oval in Trinidad, explaining the lack of updates around the warm-up matches: “The tournament will be hosted strictly at bio-secure venues throughout the country in an effort to contain the spread of the Covid 19 Virus. Absolutely, no attendance will be permitted for the tournament in accordance with the MOU.”
- 11 Jan 2022 1:57 PM GMT
India pick up 2 early wickets
Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar begin the new ball attack for India. Australia lose 2 wickets in their first 10 overs. Cooper Connolly is anchoring the innings for Australia, with India going to their spinners after their pacers have picked up 1 wicket each.
AUS 40/2 after 10
- 11 Jan 2022 1:22 PM GMT
India Under 19s elect to bowl first
Toss: India Under 19s who chose to bowl
Venue: Providence Stadium, Providence
Umpires: Arnold Maddela, David Millns, Buddhi Pradhan
- 11 Jan 2022 1:07 PM GMT
India vs Australia U19 World Cup Warm-up: Squads
India: Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.
Australia: Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie
India's final warm-up match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.