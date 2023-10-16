Harmanpreet Kaur 'excited' as cricket returns to Olympics

The 141st Congress of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board announced the return of cricket to the Olympics as a medal event for Los Angeles 2028. Cricket was last played at the Olympics in Paris in 1900.

For Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, this news is nothing short of a dream come true.



"We all are excited from the moment we got to know that we can be a part of the Olympics too," Kaur exclaimed with a beaming smile in an interview with Olympic Khel, the official Indian account for the Olympic Games.

"All the members of the team are looking forward to it. We will perform the same way we performed in the Asian Games," she added.

"𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱!" 🤩



The Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reacts to the sport officially making it as a medal event at LA28 💪#IOCSession | #LA28 | @ImHarmanpreet | @LA28 pic.twitter.com/y6YA9IdXly — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 16, 2023

This surge of excitement is well-founded, considering India's impressive performance in the Asian Games, where they returned with two gold medals in both the women's and men's cricket categories.



Cricket's return to the Olympics marks a significant milestone, as it had been absent from the programme for 123 years. The sport made its Olympic debut back in 1900 during the Paris Olympics when England won the gold medal beating France in a one-off match. Now, it's poised to captivate the world once again in Los Angeles in 2028.

With their eyes on Olympic gold, the Indian women's and men's cricket teams - the Asian Games gold medallist - are ready to make India proud and leave a mark on cricket's legacy in the Olympics.