Asian Games

Asian Games Cricket Final: India women 20 for 1 vs Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur is back - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of the Indian women's cricket team's gold medal match against Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the Indian women's cricket team in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 Sep 2023 6:17 AM GMT

The Indian women's cricket team will face off against Sri Lanka in the gold medal match of the Asian Games on Monday at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, China.

Read the preview and all you need to know about the final

Catch the live updates here:

Live Updates

2023-09-25 05:15:18
  • 25 Sep 2023 6:16 AM GMT

    India 17 for 1 in four overs

    Only four runs comes from the fourth over bowled Inoshi Priyadharshani. New batter Jemimah Rodrigues comes into the pitch and gets off the mark

    India 17 for 1 at the end of the 4th over.  Smriti Mandhana 7 off 1, Jemimah 1 off 1. 

  • 25 Sep 2023 6:12 AM GMT

    Sri Lanka strikes, India loses Shafali Verma

    Left-arm orthodox Sugandika Kumari to bowl the fourth over. Mandhana takes singles from the first thee delivery.

    In the fourth delivery, Anushka Sanjeewani effects a stumping to dismiss Shafali Verma. India 16 for 1 in 3.4 overs. First wicket for Sri Lanka

  • 25 Sep 2023 6:10 AM GMT

    Maiden over from Inoshi Priyadharshani

    Inoshi Priyadharshani starts off brilliantly. She does not concede any run in third over. It is a maiden over from her. India 13 for 0 in 3 overs. Shafali 8 off 13 and Mandhana 5 off 5. 

  • 25 Sep 2023 6:09 AM GMT

    India 13 for 0 in 2 overs

    Shafali Verma hits a boundary in the second over off Udeshika Prabodhani as India collect seven runs off the over to take their team total to 13 for naught at the end of second over. Shafali 8 off 7 and Mandhana 5 off 5. 

  • 25 Sep 2023 6:04 AM GMT

    India off the mark: 6 for 0 (Over 1)

    India women are off the mark. Mandhana scores off the second ball off Ranasinghe. Shafali too gets off the mark in the fourth ball.

    First boundary in the match. Mandhan dispatches Ranasinghe's overpitch delivery through the cover region to take India's score of 6 for 0 in the first over. 

  • 25 Sep 2023 6:00 AM GMT

    India to bat first

    Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open the innings for India and Oshadi Ranasinghe to open the bowling for Sri Lanka women. India women are playing their maiden final in the quadrennial showpiece. Sri Lanka women won the bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games. 

  • 25 Sep 2023 5:58 AM GMT

    All set for action

    Sri Lanka to bowl and India to bat first in the 19th Asian Games women's cricket final. 

  • 25 Sep 2023 5:55 AM GMT

    Ready for the national anthem

    Players are out in the middle at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, for the national anthem. Sri Lankans will first sing their national anthem followed by the Indian women. 

  • 25 Sep 2023 5:50 AM GMT

    Sri Lanka Women Playing XI

    Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani

  • 25 Sep 2023 5:42 AM GMT

    India Women Playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Indian women cricket teamAsian Games
