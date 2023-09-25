Asian Games
Asian Games Cricket Final: India women 20 for 1 vs Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur is back - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian women's cricket team's gold medal match against Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.
The Indian women's cricket team will face off against Sri Lanka in the gold medal match of the Asian Games on Monday at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, China.
Catch the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 25 Sep 2023 6:16 AM GMT
India 17 for 1 in four overs
Only four runs comes from the fourth over bowled Inoshi Priyadharshani. New batter Jemimah Rodrigues comes into the pitch and gets off the mark
India 17 for 1 at the end of the 4th over. Smriti Mandhana 7 off 1, Jemimah 1 off 1.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:12 AM GMT
Sri Lanka strikes, India loses Shafali Verma
Left-arm orthodox Sugandika Kumari to bowl the fourth over. Mandhana takes singles from the first thee delivery.
In the fourth delivery, Anushka Sanjeewani effects a stumping to dismiss Shafali Verma. India 16 for 1 in 3.4 overs. First wicket for Sri Lanka
- 25 Sep 2023 6:10 AM GMT
Maiden over from Inoshi Priyadharshani
Inoshi Priyadharshani starts off brilliantly. She does not concede any run in third over. It is a maiden over from her. India 13 for 0 in 3 overs. Shafali 8 off 13 and Mandhana 5 off 5.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:09 AM GMT
India 13 for 0 in 2 overs
Shafali Verma hits a boundary in the second over off Udeshika Prabodhani as India collect seven runs off the over to take their team total to 13 for naught at the end of second over. Shafali 8 off 7 and Mandhana 5 off 5.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:04 AM GMT
India off the mark: 6 for 0 (Over 1)
India women are off the mark. Mandhana scores off the second ball off Ranasinghe. Shafali too gets off the mark in the fourth ball.
First boundary in the match. Mandhan dispatches Ranasinghe's overpitch delivery through the cover region to take India's score of 6 for 0 in the first over.
- 25 Sep 2023 6:00 AM GMT
India to bat first
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open the innings for India and Oshadi Ranasinghe to open the bowling for Sri Lanka women. India women are playing their maiden final in the quadrennial showpiece. Sri Lanka women won the bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games.
- 25 Sep 2023 5:58 AM GMT
All set for action
Sri Lanka to bowl and India to bat first in the 19th Asian Games women's cricket final.
- 25 Sep 2023 5:55 AM GMT
Ready for the national anthem
Players are out in the middle at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou, for the national anthem. Sri Lankans will first sing their national anthem followed by the Indian women.
- 25 Sep 2023 5:50 AM GMT
Sri Lanka Women Playing XI
Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani
- 25 Sep 2023 5:42 AM GMT
India Women Playing XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad