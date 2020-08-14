Friday, August 14, 2020
    • Fitness & Wellness
      video

      WATCH: How Indian wrestler Pawan Kumar is training during lockdown

      Sohini Roy
      This exercise called as burpee. It may look intimidating but in this video you can see how easily we can do it. This exercise…
      Basketball
      video

      Workout routine of Shireen Vijay Limaye, India’s youngest basketball star

      Sohini Roy
      To build upper body strength pushups with variations are really beneficial. In this video, we can see Shireen Vijay Limaye doing Pushups with variations…
      Athletics
      video

      WATCH: Dutee Chand keeps her fitness game strong amid lockdown

      The Bridge Desk
      This is called as Pull-Up. A great exercise for upper body, which you can do at home. They’re great at helping your arms, back,…
      Boxing
      video

      Video: How powerlifting squats can help boxers stay fit

      The Bridge Desk
      This form of exercise called Powerlifting squat. It is a different kind of sport as well. Powerlifting work like other forms of heavy resistance…
      Fitness & Wellness
      video

      Video: How can footballers maintain fitness at home

      The Bridge Desk
      This is a training drill for footballers to enhance their body fitness at home. So, before we jump into the workout it is very…
Home Cricket Germany’s Indian-origin female cricketer creates history
CricketNewsWhat's Latest

Germany’s Indian-origin female cricketer creates history

The Bridge DeskBy The Bridge Desk

Anuradha Doddaballapur (Source: Anuradha Doddaballapur/Twitter)
Anuradha Doddaballapur (Source: Anuradha Doddaballapur/Twitter)

Germany’s Indian-origin female cricketer and captain Anuradha Doddaballapur, a right-arm medium pacer, created history on Friday by notching up four wickets of as many deliveries as they beat Austria by 137 runs in the 4th T20I of their Austrian tour.

This is the first time in Women’s T20I cricket that a bowler has taken four wickets from four consecutive deliveries.

Anuradha has her roots in the Indian state of Karnataka.

 Austria’s women’s team were no match for the visiting mighty German team. Anuradha, who also took a catch earlier in the field, picked up the wickets of Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz (1), Tugce Kazanci (0), Anisha Nookala (0) and Priya Sabu (0) one after the other in the 15th over.

Anuradha however wasn’t finished and Harjot Dhaliwal to complete her five-wicket haul. She finished with figures 1/5 and rewrote the history books as the first bowler to take four wickets of four consecutive deliveries.

Her teammate Anne Bierwisch also notched up a hat-trick in the previous T20I on August 13 against Austria.

Sleep (Source: India.com)

The science behind – A good night’s sleep