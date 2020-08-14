Germany’s Indian-origin female cricketer creates history

Germany’s Indian-origin female cricketer and captain Anuradha Doddaballapur, a right-arm medium pacer, created history on Friday by notching up four wickets of as many deliveries as they beat Austria by 137 runs in the 4th T20I of their Austrian tour.

This is the first time in Women’s T20I cricket that a bowler has taken four wickets from four consecutive deliveries.

Anuradha has her roots in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Two kannadigas in the middle, nothing else expected 😜 https://t.co/qvi7tMs65X — Anuradha Doddaballapur (@Anuradha_D_18) August 14, 2020

Austria’s women’s team were no match for the visiting mighty German team. Anuradha, who also took a catch earlier in the field, picked up the wickets of Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz (1), Tugce Kazanci (0), Anisha Nookala (0) and Priya Sabu (0) one after the other in the 15th over.

Anuradha however wasn’t finished and Harjot Dhaliwal to complete her five-wicket haul. She finished with figures 1/5 and rewrote the history books as the first bowler to take four wickets of four consecutive deliveries.

Her teammate Anne Bierwisch also notched up a hat-trick in the previous T20I on August 13 against Austria.