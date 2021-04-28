Delhi HC questions Gautam Gambhir if he has license to distribute large quantity of COVID drugs

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, asked if former cricketer and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir had the license to procure COVID-19 medicines in large quantities and distribute them.



The division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked how it was possible for anybody to procure such medicines in large quantities, The Indian Express reported.

Gambhir is distributing 'Fabiflu' as he mentioned on Twitter, said Advocate Rakesh Malhotra earlier.

Gambhir won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the East Delhi constituency.

Want to reiterate that patients outside East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' from GGF office - 22, Pusa Road b/w 10-4 for FREE



मैं दोबारा बताना चाहता हूँ की पूर्वी दिल्ली से दूर रहने वाले मरीज़ 'फ़ैबीफ़्लू' GGF कार्यालय 22, पूसा रोड से 10-4 के बीच मुफ़्त में ले सकते हैं! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 27, 2021

Malhotra also told the court that even though Gambhir was "doing a good job", it was an issue since patients of East Delhi were getting the drug while some patients of other areas were not getting it. "I do not know from where he is getting it," Malhotra said.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra said it was "highly irresponsible". Mehra was representing the Delhi government. "We had thought it would stop after that report. It is still continuing," said the court.

The former Indian cricketer tweeted on April 25 that 'Fabiflu' would be available for free from the following day. People would require their Aadhaar Card and doctor's prescription to procure the same, he said.

Gambhir tweeted on April 27 that people outside East Delhi were also eligible for getting the COVID-19 medicine for free.










