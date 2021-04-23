Complaint filed against Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir for hoarding Fabiflu

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP and former Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, finds himself in the midst of a controversy for allegedly hoarding Fabiflu – a medicine used to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 strain in adults.



The complaint was registered by a social activist, Leher Sethi, after the 39 year old MP asked people to collect Fabiflu for free from his office.

Talking about the complaint, Sethi in her Twitter post alleged that Gambhir has hoarded the medicine when it is not available at pharmacies and the citizens of Delhi 'are scrambling for it'.

The former Indian cricketer has since denied the allegations and maintained that he has not hoarded any medicine and is instead of helping to save the lives of people.

