IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Retained Players, Players Bought, Money Left

Delhi Capitals will look to Rishabh Pant to lead them in a new direction, having impressed in his captain's role after having taken over from Shreyas Iyer midway last season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Retained Players – Rishabh Pant (16 Cr) , Axar Patel (9 Cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Cr), Anrich Nortje (6.5 Cr)

Players Bought – David Warner (6.25 Cr)

Budget Remaining – 41.25 Cr

Player Slots Remaining – 20

Overseas Slots Remaining – 6

IPL 2021 DC Squad



Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth

Overseas: Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje