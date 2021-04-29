Cricket - 87%, others - 13%: How the Indian sports industry turned out to be in 2020?

The size of India's sports industry, which was Rs 9,109 crore in 2019, fell by Rs 3,215 crore in 2020 to Rs 5,894 crore, ESP, the sports and entertainment division of marketing and advertising agency GroupM said in its sports sponsorship report.

Endorsements were the only category that saw a rise -- it was Rs 564 crore in 2020, from Rs 537 crore in 2019. Media spends on sports was at Rs 3,657 crore in 2020, down from Rs 5,232 crore.



Sponsorships fell from Rs 3,340 crore in 2020 to Rs 1,673 crore in 2019. While sponsorships on-ground fell from Rs 2,006 crore to Rs 850 crore, team sponsorship from Rs 934 crore to Rs 646 crore and franchisee sponsorship dipped from Rs 400 crore to Rs 177 crore. With the IPL leading the charge for the industry as the biggest contributor in sponsorship and media spends, cricket contributed Rs 5133 Cr ($ 694 Mn) which works out to a mammoth share of 87%. Other sports cumulatively contributed to the balance 13%, which was an amount of Rs 761 Cr ($ 103 Mn).

The report also states that there is expected to be a recovery in 2021 with several canceled events from 2020 expected to be played this year.

